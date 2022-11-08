Home · Entertainment

Celebs Hit The Polls For Election Day 2022

Barack and Michelle Obama, Halle Berry, Kerry Washington, and many others went out to vote during this year’s midterms.
Former first lady Michelle Obama and former U.S. President Barack Obama arrive to cast their vote at an early voting venue on October 17, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Obama intends to campaign for Democrats in Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin ahead of the high-stakes Nov. 8 election. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·

It’s officiallyElection Day, and many of your favorite celebrities went out to exercise their right to vote. In fact, some of them took full advantage of early voting and cast their ballots leading up to November 8.

The 2022 midterms are extremely important, especially for people of color. These elections – which also include races at state and local levels – will determine who controls the House and the Senate, as well as issues such as criminal justice reform, reproductive rights, social security, affordable healthcare, and more.

Millions ballots had been cast both by mail and in person thus far, and many politicians, athletes, and other stars have done so over the past few weeks. Barack and Michelle Obama were seen voting on October 17 in Chicago, while actress Kerry Washington posted a video on social media, expressing her excitement while dropping off her ballot.

From Meghan Markle to Sterling K. Brown, take a look at some of the Black celebrities that voted during Election Day 2022.

Kerry Washington
CREDIT: Kerry Washington / Instagram
Barack & Michelle Obama
CREDIT: Jim Vondruska / Getty Images
Meghan Markle
CREDIT: Archwell
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff
CREDIT: Vice President Kamala Harris / Instagram
Sterling K. Brown
CREDIT: Michael K. Sterling / Instagram
Gina Torres
CREDIT: Gina Torres / Instagram
Halle Berry
CREDIT: Halle Berry / Instagram
Oprah
