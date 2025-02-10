NFL Legends, YouTube’s Biggest Streamers and More Show Off Their Football Skills Hours Before The Big Game

Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images

As anticipation builds on the eve of the biggest football game of the year, the Super Bowl LIX Flag Football Game proved to be an epic showdown with two teams of content creators touting over 100 million Youtube subscribers, alongside global artists, NFL legends and more. And while no tackling or championship rings are involved, if you think they are taking this as a joke, think again.

This year’s celebrity flag football game was a head-to-head matchup between team captains Kai Cenat – a two-time Streamer of the Year (2022-2023) who is known for his hilarious YouTube live streams and challenges – and iShowSpeed, or ‘Speed,’ the highly energetic 2024 Streamer of the Year with over 36 million YouTube subscribers.

Alongside Team Kai is defending Super Bowl flag football champion and quarterback Michael Vick, as well as YouTube stars Duke Dennis, Deestroying and MMG; two-time U.S. Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles; University of Colorado quarterback Sheddeur Sanders; global superstar Teyana Taylor; music video director Cole Bennett; U.S. National Football Team’s Ki’Lolo Westerlund; and coached by WNBA star Angel Reese.

Playing for Team Speed is former NFL quarterback Cam Newton; YouTube stars Adam W, Plaqueboymax and Mark Phillips; Senegalese-Italian TikTok star Khaby; Mexican flag football quarterback and Olympic athlete Diana Flores; and hip-hop superstars Latto, Sexyy Red and Quavo; and coached by former NFL safety and Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark.

Streamed live on YouTube from the Super Bowl LIX Experience in New Orleans and presented by McDonald’s, the celebrity flag football game also drew in several VIP spectators, including the New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara; Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers; and U.S. Olympic gold medalist and ESSENCE covergirl Sha’Carri Richardson.

It wouldn’t be a real athletic event without some smack talk before the game kicks off.

“Am I worried about competing with anybody? Not at all. Not at all. I got Mike Vick, Duke Dennis, Deestroying, MMG, Sheddeur Sanders…everybody!” Cenat says.

Coach Clark of Team Speed shares a talk he had with Latto before the game as well, saying, “[She] told me she wanted to play running back, and after she told me she wanted to play running back, she asked, ‘what does the running back do?’ So we got some things to work on.”

Still, Coach Clark showed no fear, adding, “The spirit is there. The willingness is there. We got Speed. Cam is out here playing in his trademark hat and Doc Martens, and we know Quavo is an athlete. So what I’m saying is: Team Speed by 100, and that’s that.”

Meanwhile, Team Kai’s Taylor was not so sure what to expect. “I don’t know how this is going to play out. I’m worried for myself [because] I wear glasses, but it doesn’t make sense to wear them and then they fall off, you get what I’m saying? Or if I don’t wear them, then I’m blind. So this [game] is a lose-lose for me regardless.”

GET EM JO 🏈@ChilesJordan showed out at tonight’s Super Bowl Flag Football Game! pic.twitter.com/vKwfVgli6v — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) February 9, 2025

The rules of the game were largely synonymous with that of the official NFL Flag Football Rules, with a few minor tweaks. There were two 12-minute halves, with each team having two timeouts per half. Touchdowns were worth six points, and instead of kicking for a field goal, a five-yard-line conversion was one point, while 10-yard-line conversions went for two points. Each team gets four downs to pass mid-field for a first down. From there, teams have another four downs to pass the goal line for a touchdown. No flag-guarding and stiff arming were allowed.

The game officially begins with a coin toss, led by comedian, actor and head referee Druski. Team Kai calls for tails, and Team Speed calls for heads. Landing on tails, Team Kai wins and decides to receive the ball to start things off.

Druski threw his first flag of the NFL Flag Football Game and sent Kai’s team “5 months back” 💀 pic.twitter.com/PMqBLeWEJ3 — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) February 9, 2025

The game remained highly competitive, with both teams scoring back-to-back touchdowns with every possession. Although Cenat and Speed were the team captains, the real stars were United Football League’s Deestroying and Migos’ Quavo, scoring two touchdowns each for their respective teams.

With just nine seconds left in the game, Quavo scored a last-minute touchdown, ultimately winning the game for Team Speed, with a final score of 30-29.

Sha’Carri Richardson with Christian Coleman at the NFL Celeb flag football in New Orleans (2025) pic.twitter.com/lPC2zPRG1m — Athlete Vanity (@AthleteVanity) February 9, 2025

Following the game, Richardson, expressed her continued excitement for gracing the January/February cover of ESSENCE.

“Not just being in ESSENCE but being on the cover of a dominant, black-inspired, foundational entity? The little girl in me just smiled. Seeing the beauty in those magazines as a little girl and now, me being able to bless the cover now is a full-circle moment of hard work, determination and resilience. I was overly honored.”

Acknowledging the importance of minority representation of sports, she added, “Being a representation for those who don’t often get to see themselves on screens, it’s an honor and a responsibility. When we are put in a position to be role models, it’s important that we must continue to show that effort and continue to go forward.”

The Super Bowl LIX Flag Football Game remains available for streaming on YouTube.