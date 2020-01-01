Their Star Still Shines: Celebrities We Lost In 2019

As we say hello to the New Year, we say so long to beloved authors, game changing actors and artists, steadfast politicians and many other people we lost far too soon in 2019. May their light never dim in our hearts and mind.

01 Diahann Carroll OCT 4 The award-winning actress' persistence in breaking barriers made her a pioneer on stage and screen. 02 Kristoff St. John FEB 3 This star in The Young and the Restless died at 52 from heart disease. 03 John Singleton APR 29 The director’s passing at age 51 left a void in Hollywood. 04 James Ingram JAN 29 At 66, the two-time Grammy winner took his leave. 05 Elijah Cummings OCT 17 At 68, the courageous and esteemed Congressman and civil rights advocate passed away. 06 Nipsey Hussle MAR 31 Murdered at 33, the Los Angeles rapper known for his positive impact was widely mourned. 07 Cameron Boyce JUL 6 The Disney network star passed away at the tender age of 20, after suffering a seizure in his sleep. 08 Bushwick Bill JUN 9 Following a battle with pancreatic cancer, the Geto Boys rapper died at age 52. 09 LaShawn Daniels SEPT 3 At 41, the Grammy-winning songwriter was fatally injured in a car accident. 10 Jessye Norman SEPT 30 The trailblazing, five-time Grammy Award– winning opera singer died at 74. 11 Toni Morrison AUG 5 Awarded the Nobel Prize in literature in 1993, Morrison also won a Pulitzer for her 1988 novel Beloved. The renowned writer was 88. 12 Paule Marshall AUG 12 The author of Brown Girl, Brownstones and other classics died at 90. 13 John Witherspoon OCT 29 The comedy legend, who was 77, was known for roles in the Friday franchise, Boomerang, The Boondocks and The Wayans Bros. 14 Kevin Barnett JAN 22 The 32-year-old comedy writer and co-creator of Rel succumbed to pancreatitis. 15 Juice Wrld DEC 8 The "Lucid Dreams" rapper, born Jarad Higgins, was one of hip-hop's rising stars. He died at 21 from a seizure. 16 Mama Cax DEC 16 The proud Haitian-American disabled model and activist succumbed to cancer at 30.

Share :