By now, you’ve probably seen everybody and their mama’ talking about Netflix’s Tiger King on Black Twitter. It’s a show that we can collectively watch as a family and shake our heads about how crazy some folks are.

It’s why Black Twitter celebrated when news broke that they’ll be a live follow-up episode, starring the cast of Tiger King.

The Netflix docuseries closely followed the lives of Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage, who ran the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma; his competitor Mahamayavi Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, who runs The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species in South Carolina; and animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

But not so fast, cats and kittens. Baskin recently revealed that the show might go on without her.

“We have not been approached about a new episode and would not participate if asked,” her rep told Entertainment Weekly in a statement.

Maldonado-Passage’s husband, Dillon Passage, also said he wouldn’t appear on the episode. Still, he did reveal Monday on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show what might go down in his own absence.

“It’s going to be like a live-based episode I believe, kind of like a reunion,” Passage explained, noting he had discussed it with one of the show’s producers.

Did Black Twitter make #TigerKing popular? I know the answer but indulge me anyway. — The Favorite Ex (@Connichameleon2) March 31, 2020

Because of the show’s fanfare and scrutiny, Baskin may have decided to sit this one out. The woman who portrays herself to be a “hero” of big cats on the docuseries, was largely criticized after Tiger King outlined why many believe Baskin played a part in her own husband’s disappearance.

In the series, Baskin refutes the disappearance claims as “absurd,” though it seems she won’t have the final word and defend herself on the reunion episode.