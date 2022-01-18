Cardi B Says She May Be Getting A Tattoo On Her Face

Looks like Cardi B may be about to add some new ink to her already extensive tattoo collection.

The rapper and mogul has kept her infant son’s name a closely guarded secret for the last four months. But now, it appears she may be prepared to let her fans know what her baby boy’s moniker is in a pretty unconventional (and permanent) way.

If you’ll recall, Cardi gave birth to her second child with her husband Offset, fellow rapper and one-third of the rap supergroup Migos, in early September. She kept her pregnancy secret until her final trimester, publicly revealing her gorgeous bump while performing alongside the Migos at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards in July.

Since the baby’s birth, Cardi hasn’t shown his face to the public nor revealed what his name is. But as she informed fans on Twitter on Sunday, they may soon need to look no further than her face to find out what she and Offset named him.

“I’m 1% close to tatting my son’s name on my face,” Cardi shared. “I really, really wanna do it!” she continued, before revealing that the tatt would ideally be placed somewhere along her jawline.

Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!— Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2022

I want mine on my jaw https://t.co/Yb52XL1mt6— Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2022

Though it reads a bit outlandish when printed in black and white, Cardi would be far from the first woman, much less the first woman in entertainment, to get some demure facial artwork.

Artists like Summer Walker, Kehlani, and Amber Rose among others all have script-font names or small images tattooed on their faces to commemorate special people or events in their own lives, or simply as a means of adornment. In addition, Cardi’s own husband has several face tattoos of his own.

Of course, it remains to be seen if Cardi will actually go forward with the move. After all, it is a permanent change to her most recognizable feature. But we could absolutely see her effortlessly slaying the look, just as she has many others before.