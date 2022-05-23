Cardi B Talks Life, Her Career And Politics With David Letterman On ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’

Photo Credit: Netflix

On the latest season of the Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Cardi B sits down with David Letterman to discuss her life, career, and the responsibility to touch on politics and other social issues.

In recent years, the Grammy Award-winning rapper rose to prominence as a musician and reality television star but has since evolved into an activist in a sense, having interviews with Senator Bernie Sanders and current President Joe Biden. During the conversation with Letterman, Cardi spoke about her decision to leave her political stance out of her music; but that doesn’t mean she’s ignoring it.

“I think people in your position have a strength in terms of political activism and changing the world and changing the way people feel and think, not only about themselves, but the problems of the world at large is wonderful,” Letterman says in a preview of their candid discussion.

“I don’t really put a lot of political things in my music, but I used the fuck out of my platform,” Cardi responded. “And I have used my platform even when I was a dancer. Because you might think that people are not looking, but they are.”

Letterman, who has had over 50 years of experience in the entertainment industry, understands the type of influence that a person of Cardi’s stature has on the general public. He also spoke of the admiration and respect that can sometimes come with fame and commended the New York native on her willingness to inform people on topics that they may be ignorant about.

“I mean, I’m a hood chick, and I’m from the Bronx,” Cardi said. “A lot of people relate to me and follow me because they want to see how I’m dressed; they want to see my lifestyle. I feel like I have a responsibility to also share to them like, ‘Hey, while you here and you’re checking my outfit and checking my music, check out what’s going on over here in this part of the world.’”

The fourth season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction was released on Friday, and features additional episodes with Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Ryan Reynolds, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Will Smith, whose interview was filmed prior to the recent events at the 2022 Academy Awards.