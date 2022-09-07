Burna Boy And Stonebwoy To Headline Afrochella Festival 2022

Photo by Mark Horton and Astrida Valigorsky for Getty Images

Today, Culture Management Group announced Burna Boy and Stonebwoy as the headliners for Afrochella Festival 2022. This monumental event will be held at El Wak Stadium in Accra, Ghana from December 28th through December 29th.

In addition to Burna Boy and Stonebwoy, the two-day music extravaganza has Afrobeat stars such as Fireboy, Kidi, Ayra Starr, Medikal, DJ Juls, and DJ Loft, and highlights over 50 vendors including 15 fashion, beauty and the arts merchants. Afrochella will also host 35 food vendors with cuisines from across the continent, as well as introduce attendees “Afrocanteen,” exclusive culinary affair like none other.

The theme for this year’s festival is “AfroFuturism,” a term created to celebrate the past and present of the African diaspora, as well as provide an optimistic outlook on the future of the next generation.

“As we embark on another year of celebrating African culture, Afrochella will bring “Afrofuturism” to life through our core elements of music, art, fashion and food,” said Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO & Co-Founder of Afrochella. “We will explore the endless possibilities of what “Afrofuturism” could look like in 2022 and beyond.”

Prior to the music component of the festival, the Afrochella Expo at Afrochella House will begin on December 18th and run through December 31st. This fully immersive experience will include wellness sessions, screenings and panel discussions in the world of culture, technology, health, sustainability, music and art. Creatives from around the world can participate in events such as the Rising Star Challenge, Fashion Night Out, The New Year’s Celebration x PVO, and so much more.

As one of the most celebrated cultural moments in Ghana, this year we have the exciting challenge of bringing 20,000 travelers to the country, Kenny Agyapong Jr., the COO & Co-Founder of Afrochella said. “We plan to not only achieve this goal but to make Ghana the premier destination for all travelers around the world.”

For more info on Afrochella 2022, head to afrochella.com and follow @afrochella on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for all updates.