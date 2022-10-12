‘Brown Sugar’ Turns 20: See The Film’s Cast Then And Now

On this date in 2002, the Rick Famuyiwa-directed Brown Sugar was released in theaters worldwide. It told the story of two childhood friends who simultaneously fell in love with hip-hop – as well as each other – on the same street corner in New York City.
Since its premiere 20 years ago, this film has become a classic within Black culture, and also birthed a chart-topping soundtrack that featured acts such as Mary J. Blige, Erykah Badu, Faith Evans, Jill Scott, Mos Def, and more. The love story between Brown Sugar’s central characters Sidney (Sanaa Lathan) and Dre (Taye Diggs) continues to withstand the test of time, and their on-screen chemistry produced several memorable moments.
Alongside Lathan and Diggs, this movie also stars Nicole Ari Parker, Queen Latifah, Mos Def (now known as Yasiin Bey), Boris Kodjoe, and Wendell Pierce.
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Brown Sugar, let’s take a look at the film’s cast then and now.
Sidney ‘Sid’ Shaw
Dre’s friend and newly-appointed EIC of the music magazine XXL. Through their friendship, they are both reminded about the importance of that moment where they fell in love with hip-hop some 15 years prior.
Sanaa Lathan
Outside of establishing a stellar career in television and film, Lathan had her hand in animation as well. This entertainer starred in Alien vs. Predator, The Family That Preys, and Out of Time, alongside Denzel Washington. She also has been the voice of Donna Tubbs in the Family Guy franchise since 2009.
Andre Romulus ‘Dre’ Ellis
Sid’s childhood friend and A&R of Millenium Records. A fan of true hip-hop, Dre is at a crossroads in his life and career due to the artists that his label decides to promote.
Taye Diggs
Before appearing in Brown Sugar, Diggs appeared in films such as How Stella Got Her Groove Back, The Wood, and The Best Man. Since 2002, the New Jersey-born actor has had starring roles on Grey’s Anatomy and Empire. He can now be seen in The CW’s All-American, and is set to reprise his role as Harper Stewart in the upcoming The Best Man: The Final Chapters.
Christopher Anton ‘Cavi’ Vichon
The cab driver and rapper who befriends Dre. Dre eventually wants to sign him due to his talent.
Yasiin Bey (Formerly known as Mos Def)
A man of many facets, Bey is one of the greatest hip-hop acts of all-time, as well as a nominee for both a Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe for his role in Something The Lord Made. Earlier this year, he released No Fear of Time with frequent collaborator Talib Kweli under the moniker Black Star.
Reese Marie Wiggam
A successful attorney who later falls in love with and marries Dre. Their relationship becomes strained when Dre quits his A&R job in order to follow his passion.
08
Nicole Ari Parker
With a career spanning over 30 years, Parker also appeared in Broadway with A Streetcar Named Desire. She has starred in Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins, All of Us, and Chicago P.D. From 2000 – 2004, Parker played the role of Teri Joseph on Soul Food, where she met her now-husband Boris Kodjoe.
Francine
Sid’s cousin and supporter of her potential relationship with Dre throughout the film. Cavi is also awkwardly attracted to her.
Queen Latifah
This actress, rapper and producer has literally done it all. She was a pioneer in hip-hop, as well as winning several awards across multiple forms of entertainment, including: a Grammy Award, a Golden Globe Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, two NAACP Image Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and an Academy Award nomination.
Kelby Dawson
The NBA star who Sidney meets and begins to date. Kelby eventually proposes to Sid, to which she accepts; further complicating the relationship between her and Dre.
Boris Kodjoe
After the release of Brown Sugar, Kodjoe starred in TV shows such as Soul Food, Real Husbands of Hollywood, and most recently, Station 19. He is currently married to co-star Nicole Ari Parker.
Simon
Dre’s boss at Millenium Records.
Wendell Pierce
This New Orleans native is a highly accomplished actor, and was part of the main cast for several critically-acclaimed shows on HBO (The Wire, Treme). He also won a Tony Award in 2012 for his performance in the play Clybourne Park. Pierce is a jazz enthusiast, and plays trombone.