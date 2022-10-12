‘Brown Sugar’ Turns 20: See The Film’s Cast Then And Now

On this date in 2002, the Rick Famuyiwa-directed Brown Sugar was released in theaters worldwide. It told the story of two childhood friends who simultaneously fell in love with hip-hop – as well as each other – on the same street corner in New York City.

Since its premiere 20 years ago, this film has become a classic within Black culture, and also birthed a chart-topping soundtrack that featured acts such as Mary J. Blige, Erykah Badu, Faith Evans, Jill Scott, Mos Def, and more. The love story between Brown Sugar’s central characters Sidney (Sanaa Lathan) and Dre (Taye Diggs) continues to withstand the test of time, and their on-screen chemistry produced several memorable moments.

Courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures

Alongside Lathan and Diggs, this movie also stars Nicole Ari Parker, Queen Latifah, Mos Def (now known as Yasiin Bey), Boris Kodjoe, and Wendell Pierce.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Brown Sugar, let’s take a look at the film’s cast then and now.