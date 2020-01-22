The wait is finally over! Broccoli City Festival will make it’s much anticipated return back to Washington D.C.—the home of go-go, “carry out” and the Washington Wizards.

The festival, which has become the flagship festival for the city, will return to the newly redeveloped RFK Campus on Saturday, May 9.

This year includes a lit AF lineup of artists, such as DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Ari Lennox, Doja Cat, and Lucky Daye with more special guests in store.

“As a Black-owned, millennial-led festival, we take great pride in our ability to create safe and authentic spaces for the Black community to gather and celebrate the beauty of our culture,” said festival founders Brandon McEachern and Marcus Allen in a statement.

Like any growing music festival, Broccoli City Festival has been plagued with its own challenges over the years—long lines, lack of adequate security and more. This year, Broccoli City hopes to overcome some of these critiques with an expanded festival footprint, improved entry lanes, enhanced brand activations, and more.

They’ve also partnered up with Crown Royal to provide fans with what’s been dubbed “the Royal Experience Pass.” In addition to special viewing areas and access to the all-new Royal Experience Lounge, pass holders will now have access to exclusive grooming services, sneaker cleaning, charging stations, private bars and more.

Tickets for Broccoli City Festival go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET, exclusively on BCFestival.com. The organization will donate $.50 from each ticket sold to the Broccoli City Foundation and its partner organizations in the D.C. Metropolitan areas.

