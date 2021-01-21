‘Bridgerton’ Is Getting A Second Season

Bridgerton is officially renewed for its second season under Netflix, to no surprise to the fans of the hit show. The series on Britain’s high society, created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, has been the streaming service’s latest success since its release in December.

Based on Julia Quinn’s “Bridgerton Series” that chronicles the lives of the Bridgerton children, the first season focused on the eldest daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dyvenor) and her winding path to marriage with the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). Fans awed over the colorblind casting of the Regency period, as the interracial coupling hallmarked the show.

Netflix released the news in the form of Lady Whistledown’s notorious society papers, the town’s gossip column narrated by Julie Andrews.

“The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season,” Whistledown wrote. “This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season.”

The second season, Whistledown writes, will follow the novels’ order and produce its next adaptation on “The Viscount Who Loved Me.” The season is suspected to shift its focal point to Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Johnathan Bailey, who is the eldest child of the clan.

“Anthony is going to have a love interest next season, and I think it’s going to be as sweeping and moving and as beautiful as viewers of the first season have come to expect from the show,” Van Dusen said in an interview on Today With Hoda & Jenna.

The cliffhanger on the finale of the last season hinted at the continued romantic pursuits of Anthony as he ended his relationship with his love interest Siena (Sabrina Bartlett).

Although the release date hasn’t been revealed, Netflix’s official announcement states the cast “will return to production in Spring of 2021.”