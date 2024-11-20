Boyz II Men Are Bringing Their Untold Story To The Big Screen 

Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Boyz II Men, the Philly-born vocal group that defined an era with rich harmonies and timeless ballads like “End of the Road” and “On Bended Knee,” is finally ready to tell their story on their own terms. The four-time Grammy-winning group is developing a feature film biopic that will chronicle their three-decade-long career, a journey filled with chart-topping success, brotherhood, and the behind-the-scenes struggles that shaped their music.

The project, first reported by Variety, will be produced in partnership with Compelling Pictures and Primary Wave, with Boyz II Men’s Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman, and Wanya Morris onboard as executive producers. Compelling Pictures is also launching a long-form documentary about the group’s unparalleled dominance in the ’90s and 2000s and their continued relevance today.

“We’ve been waiting to find the right partners who understand our story and are willing to tell it all,” Nathan Morris shared in a statement. “Denis and Jeff at Compelling Pictures understood us day 1.”

Denis O’Sullivan (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Jeff Kalligheri (I Wanna Dance With Somebody), who will produce the biopic, are in early talks with writers and directors to fast-track the project. Featuring Boyz II Men’s abundant catalog of hits, the film will capture the group’s rise from their debut album, Cooleyhighharmony (1991), to their current status as musical icons.

“Having grown up as huge fans of Boyz II Men, and having spent the past couple of years getting to know the guys and become friends with them, it’s a tremendous honor to help bring their unique and untold story to the big screen,” said O’Sullivan and Kalligheri. “We’re excited to show the brotherhood and camaraderie, as well as the challenges and strife, humor and heartbreak, that has accompanied the unparalleled success that Nate, Shawn, Wanya, and Mike have worked so hard to achieve. And we think the global audience will want to sing along to a sexy, funny, aspirational, uplifting celebration of friendships and artistic partnerships that have stood the test of time.”

The film’s production team is stacked with heavy hitters. Joining O’Sullivan and Kalligheri are Larry Mestel of Primary Wave, Joe Mulvihill of The Mulvi Group, and Jeremy M. Rosen of Roxwell Films. Mulvihill, who has managed the group for over two decades, added: “Being with them for over 22 years now, I’ve seen the highs, the lows, and all the in-depth emotional human turmoil. I think people will be pleasantly surprised to see behind the curtain.”

Over three decades past their debut, they remain the bestselling R&B group of all time, with more than 60 million albums sold worldwide. The group recently celebrated another milestone, headlining a sold-out, three-night stint at the Hollywood Bowl—a triumphant return to the venue where they once performed as openers early in their careers. With hits such as “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” and their record-breaking collaboration with Mariah Carey, “One Sweet Day,” the group remains etched in the hearts of fans.

“Boyz II Men are one of the most influential bands of a generation. They are one of the few who transcend genre and format,” Mestel said.

With production ramping up, fans can expect a soulful and celebratory look at the group’s meteoric rise and the bonds that held them together. As O’Sullivan and Kalligheri teased, it’s a story full of “doom-doom-doom-da-da” moments—both heartbreaking and heartwarming.

From the Motownphilly days to the sold out arena nights, Boyz II Men’s journey to the big screen is set to hit all the right notes.