The Most Anticipated Books Of 2026

For both avid readers and those who read sporadically, anticipating the newest books of 2026 is more than a matter of literary curiosity; it is an intentional act of cultural engagement, foresight, and critique. The literary space has always been a realm where Black intellectuals, writers, and artists examine history, pontificate about the future, and survey dominant narratives. Looking ahead with expectation to forthcoming works allows readers to track emerging ideas, support new voices shaping contemporary discourse, and prepare for important conversations that will help to shape scholarship, activism, and creative expression in the years to come.

By paying attention early, readers can position themselves not just as consumers of culture but as active participants in shaping how Black ideas are read, discussed, and remembered. The books on this curated list have been chosen based on the past award-winning books written by their authors, their unique exploration of history, or their unique take on their respective genres. From Nikeisha Elise Williams’ The Seven Daughters of Dupree to Kayla Hardy’s The Quarter Queen, each book is sure to be a standout due to its unique, multidimensional characters, unique storylines, and timeliness.

Fire Sword and Sea: A Novel by Vanessa Riley (January 13, 2026)

Unearthing hidden history is nothing new for author and historian Vanessa Riley. Riley most recently served as the historical consultant for a modern adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense & Sensibility on Hallmark. And, with her newest novel, Fire Sword and Sea, she delves into the history of Black female pirates during the 1600s. Based on the true story of Jacquotte Delahaye, a 17th-century free woman of color, this book further continues Riley’s literary legacy of creating nuanced and lively characters while teaching the masses about pivotal moments in history.

The Seven Daughters of Dupree by Nikesha Elise Williams (January 27th, 2026)

Inspired by true events that transpired on an Alabama plantation, The Seven Daughters of Dupree is an intergenerational tale that spans from the 1860s to the present, while sharing seven unique perspectives from generations of the Dupree women. Set in the antebellum South, the fictional town of Land’s End, Alabama, and the South Side of Chicago in the 1990s, among other places, this intriguing novel centers on themes of family, generational trauma, family secrets, resilience, and what it means to carry the weight of one’s family heritage. Topics like colorism in the Black community, the complex relationship between mothers and daughters, and even the horrors of slavery are depicted.

The Exes by Leodora Darlington (February 3rd, 2026)

Natalie is looking for her happily ever after, but her romantic life is starting to see a pattern. Until she meets James. All seems well, and just when she’s starting to feel a sense of normalcy, things begin to unravel. The Exes poses powerful questions about relationship trauma, and its connection to things of the past. The Exes is an intriguing psychological thriller about love’s promises and perils, how trauma can leave invisible scars, and the veil between self-protection and self-destruction. This book is definitely for readers who don’t just consume stories, but interrogate them. And, the heightened level of suspense, coupled with the reader’s invitation to examine the complexities of the human heart, definitely makes this book a must-read.

Where The Wildflowers Grow: A Novel by Terah Shelton Harris (February 17th, 2026)

Leigh Wildes watched all of her family members die, and while the trauma and tragedy still linger in her mind, she’s learned to survive. When the transport bus carrying her to prison crashes, killing everyone except her, she hides and finds refuge on a flower farm in the backwoods of Alabama. Here, there are many wounded, yet beautiful souls. And, for the first time in a long while, it feels like a safe place, until the ghosts and secrets of her past come creeping in. Leigh will soon have to face all that she has survived. Where the Wildflowers Grow tackles tough topics like death, survival, trauma, and healing with great ease while gifting readers with beautiful and colorful characters that speak to matters of the heart.

The Quarter Queen by Kayla Hardy (March 31, 2026)

The Quarter Queen offers a glimpse into 19th-century New Orleans, centering on the mother-daughter dynamic between one of the most powerful Voodoo practitioners in the land, Marie Laveau, and her daughter, Marie “Ree” Laveau. Marie is disciplined and principled, while her rebellious daughter prides herself on breaking the rules and reveling in lasciviousness. When “Ree” finds her mother unconscious in the bayou, she begins to unravel secrets and knowledge in search of a cure for her mother. The Quarter Queen is a riveting read that does not shy away from both the light and the dark aspects of the supernatural, while highlighting aspects of New Orleans’ history. The free people of color are depicted, with differing spiritual practices that were prevalent in New Orleans, as well as how these institutions also worked alongside racial, social, and economic constructs and systems in the South. This was a very intriguing book to read.

Good Grief, Pass The Bread, Mom is Dead by Angela Nissel (April 21, 2026)

Nissel’s raw and beautifully written memoir vividly depicts that in life, there are some things that we just can not control, like death. When Angela is at a low point in her life and under financial pressure, she receives the news that her mother is dying from cancer. Consequently, she moves her mother to LA to care for her. She tries to save her mother’s life, “With everything from crystals to celebrity doctors.” This memoir examines life’s heavy hitters like financial setbacks, caring for a dying parent, and divorce, with candor and raw transparency.

A Harlem Wedding by Tiffany L. Warren (May 12, 2026)

It’s the height of the Harlem Renaissance, and Harlem’s darling, Yolande DuBois, the beloved socialite and daughter of W.E.B. DuBois, is set to marry the famous poet Countee Cullen, a celebrated member of the Talented Tenth.” The only problem is that Yolande loves a working-class jazz musician named Jimmie Lunceford. She appeases her father and marries Countee Cullen in a lavish Uptown wedding that had more than 3,000 attendees. A Harlem Wedding provides a glimpse inside one of the most prominent and well-respected Black families, but what sets this story apart is its portrayal of Yolande’s love life without tarnishing the family legacy. With sophistication and great care, this book showcases the glamorous lives of the Black elite while highlighting a pivotal moment in American history when Blacks thrived while depicting, “…speakeasies of Harlem and the green fields of Fisk University, all the way to Le Grand Duc in Paris.”

The Heirs by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé (June 2nd, 2026)Billionaire Leontes Button has five heirs, and they’re all geniuses. All of them were adopted by their father and trained in the “Button Method” to be prodigies. When Button is murdered at the Prodigy Ball, all of the guests must stay at the estate until the investigation is complete. But the task will be more challenging than it initially seems, because Mr. Button had a penchant for making enemies. If you’re a fan of the Umbrella Academy, you will be enthralled with Àbíké-Íyímídé’s newest title. If you love a bit of mystery, intrigue, secrets, and alliances, this is definitely the book for you.