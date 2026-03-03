ESSENCE AUTHORS: Demond Martin’s New Book, ‘Friends Of The Good,’ Reveals The Power Of Chosen Family

Multi-hyphenate Demond Martin is adding author to his resume. / PHOTO COURTESY OF STOREHOUSE PUBLISHING

What about your friends? Solid friendships have the ability to fortify, inspire and keep us grounded when the world around us gets unpredictable and even scary. Without them, we can lose our way. And with them? A trusted friendship is simply priceless.

Lauded investor, philanthropist and speaker Demond Martin has tapped into this philosophy with his new book, Friends of the Good. Published by Storehouse Publishing, an imprint of Crown Publishing, the inspirational title will be officially released on March 31, 2026. The married father of two tapped into his personal and professional friendships to enlighten readers of how influential these bonds have been in shaping Martin into the man he has become. One of Martin’s many accomplishments include being CEO of WellWithAll, an innovative health and wellness company that pours a significant portion of its profits into health equity for Black, Brown and underserved communities—further proof that he’s serious about giving back as he climbs.

In the book, Martin, alongside writer and editor Corey Hajim, delivers impactful anecdotes and personal testimonies that inspire, motivate and celebrate the importance of community and connection. Respected journalist Michele Norris penned the foreword.

CEO Demond Martin examines the power of powerful friendships in his new book. / PHOTO COURTESY OF STOREHOUSE PUBLISHING

Focal points in Friends of the Good include:

Chosen Family: Martin shares how his chosen family, including his beloved brothers of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., helped shape his entrepreneurial and industrious spirit, paving the way for pivotal career roles at The White House, a major investment firm, and ultimately co-founding his company which delivers wellness solutions to underserved communities.

Relationships Save: Martin reflects on how it wasn’t luck or chance that helped him overcome difficult circumstances, but the strength of the relationships he cultivated both personally and professionally.

Three Types of Companionship: Martin explores three crucial forms of companionship at the center of our orbits—convenience, pleasure and virtue.

Leaning on valuable life lessons from his firsthand experience working on nonprofit boards like the Obama Foundation, building portfolios on Wall Street and serving as a trustee for the Berklee College of Music, each chapter concludes with insights that expand Martin’s stories into universal lessons. This offers readers quick, actionable and practical takeaways they can immediately apply to their own lives.

“Friends of the Good tells the stories of the most important people in my life: those who showed up, guided me, cared for me, and invested in my success and happiness,” says the WellWithAll CEO. “It’s not a self-help book; it’s an honest story of my life and its lessons, and it’s about the people who have stood at every threshold to hold my hand as they steered me toward a path that I might not have seen without them.”

Storehouse Voices continues its commitment to intentional storytelling by publishing books that strongly resonate with Black women while elevating culture and community. Friends of the Good challenges readers to reconsider the role of friendship not as a luxury, but as a foundational force for leadership and resilience. Friends of the Good is now available for pre-orders.