10 Summer Sizzlers To Add To Your 2025 Beach Reading List

Summer is a time to let loose, be free, relax, and take on new, exciting adventures. In the words of DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith, “Summer, summer, summertime, time to sit back and unwind…” And, what better way to enjoy the season than to get lost in the pages of a glorious book? Whether you’re headed to the beach with friends, on a cozy train ride solo, or maybe just at home indulging in a hot cup of pineapple tea in your reading nook, these summer sizzlers will keep your bookshelf or Kindle in good rotation. From Regina Black’s August Lane to New York Times bestselling author S.A. Cosby’s King of Ashes, this list of summer releases needs to be on your shortlist.

You’ve Got A Place Here, Too: An Anthology of Black Love Stories Set at HBCUs edited by Ebony LaDelle (August 12, 2025)

There’s an unspoken confidence and internal motivation that emanates from graduates of HBCUs. From having professors with their PhDs in any and every field, seeing fashionable young adults on the daily prince around with ease, to watching probates on campus stomping on the yard in sync. For those who have HBCU pride and a reverence for positive representations of love, You’ve Got A Place Here, Too is a definite must-read. This anthology includes a beautiful compilation of heartfelt love stories set at historically Black colleges and universities. If the thought of Whitley Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne from A Different World brings a smile to your face, then this anthology full of positive images of love definitely needs to be in your beach bag.

The Girls Who Grew Big: A Novel by Leila Mottley (June 24, 2025)

Teenage motherhood is not for the faint of heart or the weak. It takes grit, tenacity, and courage to move forward in the face of rejection, disappointment, and in some cases being an outcast. But, in Mottley’s The Girls Who Grew Big, teenage and young adult motherhood is examined with great care. Adele Woods, Emory, Simone, and “the Girls” as teenage mothers show that while having a baby at a young age can be extremely hard, with community, a safe space to be flawed, and friendship, hardships can be overcome. What I loved most about this riveting read is that Mottley does a wonderful job of showcasing the realities of teenage pregnancy with an underlying message of hope. And, this is what a lot of teenage girls and young women especially need when they find themselves in situations that they may not have planned for. Mottley showed us with the Oprah Book Club Pick Nightcrawling that she is a new force to be reckoned with, but with The Girls Who Crew Big, she has confirmed herself as a rising voice in the genre of Women’s Fiction, as well.

A Gardin Wedding by Rosey Lee(May 13, 2025)

Summer is peak wedding season, and for good reason: excellent weather, an opportune time to experience exotic locations, and oftentimes a time of more flexible schedules. In Lee’s A Gardin Wedding, which is a follow-up to The Gardins of Edin, sisters Naomi, Ruth, and Mary notice a relaxing change come upon Martha, who is normally a busybody in others’ business. The change is the result of Martha dating one of the most eligible bachelors in town, Oji Greenfield, who happens to be everything that Martha has ever wanted in a man. All is well, until a crisis in Oji’s family and conflict with his mother, Eve, that her old tendencies begin to rear their head. Will her old ways hinder her from making it down the aisle? A Gardin Wedding is a perfect read for those who love to read about romance and personal growth.

Lonely Crowds by Stephanie Wambugu (July 29th, 2025)

Lonely Crowds is a nuanced and introspective read that delves into the dynamics of an intense friendship that begins in youth and continues well into adulthood. Ruth and Maria are two of the only students on scholarship at a private Catholic School in New England. Ruth, the daughter of immigrants, and Maria, who is very beautiful and charming, forge a friendship that examines desire, class, ambition, and more. This book will also appeal to those who have a predilection towards art and the “artworld of the 1990s.”

Positive Obsession by Susana M. Morris (August 19, 2025)

Octavia E. Butler was a trailblazer in the genre of science fiction. She wrote with a foresight that was prophetic and light years ahead. She brought us timeless works such as The Fledgling, Parable of the Sower, Kindred, Patternmaster, Wild Seed, and many others. And, with Susana M. Morris’s Positive Obsession: The Life and Times of Octavia E. Butler, she takes readers on a journey through the life of one of America’s greatest writers while showcasing how major movements such as The Civil Rights Movement, Black Power, Women’s Liberation, and others, influenced her work, and how she shifted the literary landscape consistently. Positive Obsession is the perfect read for intellectuals and lovers of literature who are fans of science fiction and who also appreciate Black women writers who transcend literary norms and flow in a realm all their own.

Plus Size Player (Curve, 2) by Danielle Allen (June 10, 2025)

Nina Ford likes to keep her options open and a few good men in rotation. It’s the way that she likes things. At least until Russell Long, one of her men, begins to show her that he can fulfill more than just one need, she has to reassess some things. Full of witty banter, romance, and fun, Plus Size Player appeals to lovers of romance who can appreciate diverse characters, body positivity, and a good time!

King of Ashes by S.A. Cosby (June 10th, 2025)

Cosby’s King of Ashes has been dubbed by The New York Times as one of the Summer Books That We’re Most Looking Forward To, and included in the New York Post’s 30 Best Beach Reads, among many other accolades, and rightly so. This Southern crime thriller centers on Roman Carruthers, a man with a penchant for numbers and making others’ money. When he returns to town after his father’s car accident, he realizes that he not only owes a debt to his sister, who has been holding the family down in his absence. He must also pay back the debt that his brother, Dante, owes to some real gangsters. This book is an excellent read for lovers of the classic movie, The Godfather. With themes around family, paying back debts, family loyalty, and secrets, this book is a page-turner indeed.

The Re-Write: A Novel by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn (August 12, 2025)

Temi and Wale meet, date, break up, and Wale gets his big break in reality television. To distract from the breakup, Temi recenters her dreams on her passion for writing. When a lucrative opportunity to ghostwrite reconnects her with Wale, will they be able to rewrite their past? This book is a fun read, and ideal for those who love an enemies-to-lovers theme.

August Lane: A Novel by Regina Black (July 29, 2025)

Black music artists and country music have been hot topics recently, with many showcasing their lack of knowledge around music history and the long list of Black musicians who have contributed to country music for decades. In August Lane, country music singer Luke Randall gets the opportunity to perform for his country music idol, JoJo Lane, the father of August Lane, a woman he once loved. And, also a woman whom he took credit for a song that she wrote. In this small town, country music-themed romance novel, the topics of a second chance at love and blackmail set the tone for a riveting read. Augusta Lane is a great fit for lovers of Black Country and Folk music, and those who love a good, down-home read.

Toni at Random: The Iconic Writer’s Legendary Editorship by Dana A. Williams (June 17, 2025)

I’ve loved Toni Morrison ever since I discovered the book Beloved when I was a teenager. I grew up watching Morrison’s interviews, roundtables, and discussions, and have always been inspired by her audacity to speak her truth uncompromisingly. After reading Sula, Jazz, and Tar Baby, Morrison has always been one of my favorite writers. Toni at Random delves into aspects of Morrison’s life that are not as well-known, and this book is based on research and firsthand accounts of Morrison’s career and how she impacted the literary world.