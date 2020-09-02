Now that your kiddo has gone back to school, or back to zoom, they might not like the idea of additional reading.

Still, with so much going on in the world we know that books often make sense of what’s nonsensical and the reads we’ve selected below tackle tough topics such as race and anti-racism.

Other book selections for your little ones embolden children to show off their confidence or teach strategies on maintaining self-worth in a world desperate to strip it from them.

Scroll below to uncover children’s picture books, young adult novels aimed at teenagers and everything else in between.