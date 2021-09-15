One of Whitney Houston’s crowning achievements in film is getting an update for modern audiences, courtesy of Warner Brothers.

Houston’s 1992 hit The Bodyguard has been slated for a reimagining by the major Hollywood studio, with a screenplay penned by Tony-nominated playwright Matthew López. While no actors have officially been selected to fill the updated roles, Variety reports that rumored suggested cast combinations have included Chris Hemsworth with Tessa Thompson and Channing Tatum with Cardi B.

No word yet on the tone or direction of this reimaging. However, López is working hand-in-hand with Lawrence Kasdan, the writer and producer of the original film. Though it was far from a critical darling upon its initial release, three decades’ time and reverence for the film’s accompanying music and beloved star Houston has certified it as a timeless classic.

Hollywood is likely hoping to strike gold once again with the plotline of a pop diva who hires a former secret service agent as her bodyguard when she becomes threatened by a persistent stalker, only for a forbidden romance to soon blossom between the two. Expertly carried out by Houston as the film’s central character, superstar singer Rachel Marron and Kevin Costner as her hard-nosed security detail Frank Farmer, The Bodyguard grossed over $400 million worldwide upon its Thanksgiving ‘92 release. To date, it still has the bestselling soundtrack of all time, featuring Houston’s iconic chart-topping hits Run to You, I Have Nothing, and of course, I Will Always Love You.