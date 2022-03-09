Black Women In Hollywood To Know: Showrunners

Just a few short years ago, the entertainment industry was stifling creatives of color. Now, Black women in powerful positions—from directors’ chairs to C-suites—are presenting fresh narratives and taking their rightful place in the field. As Hollywood catches up to our expertise, we’re showing the world who we really are.

Meet the leaders who are setting the standard today.

01 Janine Sherman Barrois Claws, The Kings of Napa Known for: Winning an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series. 02 Yvette Lee Bowser Run the World Known for: Being the first Black woman to create and run a TV series (Living Single). 03 Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary Known for: Self- produced social media content that led to her writing and starring in her own sitcom. 04 Shonda Rhimes Bridgerton, Inventing Anna Known for: Creating and executive- producing Award–winning and Emmy-nominated dramas under her production company, Shondaland. 05 Maisha Closson Truth Be Told Known For: Writing and producing series like The L Word: Generation Q and How to Get Away With Murder. 06 Courtney Kemp Power Book II: Ghost Known for: Creating the Power universe at Starz before landing a megawatt Netflix deal in 2021. 07 Katori Hall P-Valley Known for: Creating P-Valley and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. 08 Karin Gist Our Kind of People Known for: Serving as Executive Producer and showrunner of Star and Mixed-ish, but her big break came as a coproducer on Girlfriends for six years. 09 Robin Thede A Black Lady Sketch Show Known for: Being the first Black woman to serve as head writer on a late-night talk show. Her HBO series ABLSS won an Emmy for outstanding picture editing for variety programming.