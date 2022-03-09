Black Women In Hollywood To Know: Publicists

Just a few short years ago, the entertainment industry was stifling creatives of color. Now, Black women in powerful positions—from directors’ chairs to C-suites—are presenting fresh narratives and taking their rightful place in the field. As Hollywood catches up to our expertise, we’re showing the world who we really are.

Meet the publicists who are setting the standard today.

01 Vanessa Anderson Founder & President, AM PR Group. Known for: Launching a PR firm with A-list clientele in music, TV, film and the arts. 02 Shante Bacon Founder & CEO, 135th Street Agency Known for: Experiential marketing campaigns targeting multicultural youth. 03 Shannon Barr CEO/Owner of Strategic Public Relations Known For: Representing clients in TV, film, music and corporate entertainment. 04 Jackie Bazan Founder & CEO, BazanPR & BazanED Known for: Elevating the artistry and awareness of underrepresented talent across film, TV and theater. 05 Staci R. Collins Jackson Founder and CEO, The Collins Jackson Agency & Owner, The Collins Jackson Agency Known For: Running unit publicity on films such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Mothership. Collins Jackson also reps top-tier producers. 06 Meredith O’Sullivan Co-founder & Co-CEO, The Lede Company Known for: A roster of A-list award- winning talent. 07 Sonya Ede-Williams Founder, SYStrategies & PR Known for: Multicultural marketing expertise on films such as Black Panther and Coming 2 America. 08 Syreta Oglesby Founder, SJO Public Relations. Known For: Managing publicity campaigns across critically acclaimed films and hit TV series. 09 Ellene Miles SVP, Global Intersectional Marketing, Sony Pictures Entertainment Known For: Campaigns that focus on engaging LGBTQ+, AAPI, Latin American and Black audiences.