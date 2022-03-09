Black Women In Hollywood To Know: Directors

Just a few short years ago, the entertainment industry was stifling creatives of color. Now, Black women in powerful positions—from directors’ chairs to C-suites—are presenting fresh narratives and taking their rightful place in the field. As Hollywood catches up to our expertise, we’re showing the world who we really are.

Meet the leaders who are setting the standard today.

01 Sophia Nahli Allison A Love Song for Latasha Known for: Receiving a 2021 Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary (Short Subject). 02 Thembi Banks Love Life, Young Wild Free Known for: Being tapped to direct Paramount Players’ Assisted Living. 03 Neema Barnette Harlem, Naomi Known for: Being the first Black woman to direct a prime-time sitcom. 04 Halle Berry Bruised Known for: Earning a multi-title Netflix deal following her directorial debut. 05 Janicza Bravo Kindred, Zola Known for: Directing the “Juneteenth” ­episode of Atlanta and the adapted Twitter saga Zola. 06 Chinonye Chukwu Clemency, Till Known for: Being the first Black woman to win the U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival in 2019. 07 Nia DaCosta Candyman, The Marvels Known for: Being the first Black woman to have a No. 1 movie at the box office during opening weekend. 08 Cheryl Dunye Y: The Last Man Known for: Being the first Black lesbian to direct a feature film. 09 Ava DuVernay Colin in Black and White, Naomi, Selma Known for: Being the first Black woman director to have her film nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. 10 Adamma Ebo Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul Known For: Writing and directing short films. 11 Karena Evans Snowfall, P-Valley, Gossip Girl Known for: Directing the pilot episodes of P-Valley and HBO Max’s Gossip Girl. 12 Misha Green The Mother, Tomb Raider Known for: Enthralling historical dramas. 13 Sanaa Lathan On the Come Up Known for: Making her directorial debut in the film adaptation of Angie Thomas’s YA novel. 14 Tina Mabry Women of the Movement, Pose Known for: Emerging as a sought-after filmmaker following her feature film debut, Mississippi Damned. 15 Stella Meghie The Photograph, The Weekend Known for: Being tapped by Disney to helm the upcoming Tiana series. 16 Nana Mensah Queen of Glory, The Chair Known for: Winning the Tribeca Film Festival Award for Best New Narrative Director and a Special Jury Prize for Artistic Expression. 17 Numa Perrier Jezebel, The Perfect Find Known for: Being tapped to produce and star in the Audre Lorde biopic The Erotic. 18 Dawn Porter Fifty/50 Known for: Human rights-based works that have touched on abortion, the Tulsa Massacre, and the life of John Lewis. 19 Gina Prince-Bythewood The Woman King Known for: Versatile storytelling that draws from the lived experiences of real-life Black women. 20 Salli Richardson-Whitfield Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, The Gilded Age Known for: Alluring direction of TV dramas that center Black women. 21 Tasha Smith BMF Known for: Extensive directing credits (P-Valley, BMF, Our Kind of People) after acting in several Tyler Perry films and Jumping the Broom.