Black Women In Hollywood To Know: Executives

Just a few short years ago, the entertainment industry was stifling creatives of color. Now, Black women in powerful positions—from directors’ chairs to C-suites—are presenting fresh narratives and taking their rightful place in the field. As Hollywood catches up to our expertise, we’re showing the world who we really are.

Meet the leaders who are setting the standard today.

01 Larissa Bell Development Executive, Amazon Studios Known For: Discovering and fostering new programs for the streaming platform. 02 Nicole Brown President, TriStar Pictures Known for: Securing deals for Sony, including the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody. 03 Kathryn Busby President, Original Programming for STARZ Known for: More than two decades of experience producing and developing projects such as the Sex and the City movie and The Tracy Morgan Show. 04 Ada Chiaghana Senior Vice President of Film and Television, Higher Ground Known for: Nurturing storytellers across a variety of genres 05 Ayo Davis President of Disney Branded Television Known For: Leading operations for Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior. 06 Tara Duncan President, Freeform & Onyx Collective Known for: Diversifying content for the network’s Gen Z and millennial audience. 07 Channing Dungey Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group. Known for: Being the first Black president of a major TV network. 08 Jamila Hunter Executive Vice President of Programming and Development, Freeform Known For: Overseeing the development of series such as Grown-ish and Cruel Summer. 09 Pearlena Igbokwe Chairman, Universal Studio Group Known for: Leading all aspects of Universal Television, Universal Content Productions (UCP), Universal Television Alternative Studios and Universal International Studios. 10 Cheryl Boone Isaacs Director, Sidney Poitier New American Film School at Arizona State University Known for: Being the first African-American president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. 11 Debra Martin Chase The Equalizer, Harriet Known for: Being the first Black woman to produce a film grossing over $100 million. 12 Alana Mayo President, Orion Pictures Known for: Helming the relaunch of MGM’s Orion Pictures. 13 Vanessa Morrison President, Streaming, Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production Known for: Overseeing film projects for Disney+. 14 Kelci Parker Vice President, Comedy, HULU Originals Known for: Advocating for comedy writers. 15 Tina Perry President, OWN TV Network and OTT Streaming Known for: Supervising the development of programming. 16 Nina L. Shaw Founding Partner, Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano Bobb & Dang Known for: Closing overall and first-look deals for A-list talent. 17 Michelle Sneed CEO, A Few Good Women Productions Known for: Formerly overseeing the creative direction of Tyler Perry Studios. 18 Talitha Watkins President, ColorCreative Management Known for: Representing women and creatives of color in entertainment. 19 Korin D. Williams CEO/Co-Founder, Kronicle Media Known for: Producing Merry Liddle Christmas and Single Black Female. 20 Poppy Hanks EVP of Film production and Development, MACRO Known For: Executive producing Judas & The Black Messiah among a number of other notable projects. 21 Connie Orlando EVP, Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy, and News, BET Networks Known For: Executive producing BET’s biggest awards shows.