Fans were here for what Black Twitter deemed the ultimate Verzuz match-up, Battle of the Dogs: DMX vs. Snoop.

There were too many highlights to name here, including DMX kicking off the session with a prayer (and making Snoop put down his blunt), Snoop’s epic and meme-worthy dance moves, the rappers’ freestyles and the love and camaraderie displayed by both men.

Who said rap was a young man’s game? X and Snoop took old-school hip-hop heads down memory lane with their extensive playlist and if folks weren’t working from home or furloughed, they’d probably be fake coughing on the phone because they need a sick day to recover from the virtual party. Good vibes only was the mood and if your bad knee forced you to play the loveseat, that was OK.

The general consensus was that Snoop didn’t win, nor did DMX, but rather last night was a win for the culture. Two million people watched via Instagram Live, including the folks at NASA.

In case you weren’t watching your Twitter feed on your secret cell, we rounded up a few of Black Twitter’s reactions to the Battle of the Dogs.

Why is DMX sitting like a bad bish when her feet hurt 😂 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/xD0DsnrsMn — Taylor (@TaylorTheory) July 23, 2020

And what’s a hip-hop concert without a thoughtful shout out?

Unc X : “Shoutout to all my baby muvas!”



Unc Snoop: ALL OF EM? #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/dlGGf1rFdp — . (@NieceyLioness) July 23, 2020

If you didn’t bark, even if you sounded like a chihuahua, at least once during the battle then clearly there was something wrong with you.

Me watching the #Verzuz battle last night pic.twitter.com/IPqpHN0G0Y — Mel Burke Jr (@_MelJoe3) July 23, 2020

Or if you weren’t grooving like X, then someone should swipe your train pass.

Snoop plays a song and DMX be sitting in the back like… #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/dv6k753T7u — Monty Brogan (@IAmRaymer) July 23, 2020

It was just the right amount of growling to have you bust up in today’s marketing meeting.

Listening to the Snoop and DMX #Verzuz at work and I’m feeling rowdy. Let me walk into this marketing meeting real quick pic.twitter.com/qu68oyL3Lb — d.l.r (@thedanielreid) July 23, 2020

And if you rep the left coast, you know you were acting up when Snoop dropped his 2013 hit “Nuthin’ But a G Thang.”

The entire West Coast after Snoop dropped Nuthin’ but a G thang #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/1zr6AeJQWF — Tashdeed Faruk (@__TKF__) July 23, 2020

Or maybe it was time to show the kids how Ruff Ryders roll.

We bet everyone is home today watching Baby Boy and Belly.

What we finna do now? Watch Belly or Baby Boy? Retweet for Baby Boy. Like for Belly.



#verzuz #verzuztv pic.twitter.com/FEFyc2rORv — Itsloudinsidemyhead (@itsShirleyBIH) July 23, 2020

How can Verzuz top this? Timbaland and Swizz, we’re looking at you.