The best time of the year is finally here. Yesterday, we gave you a list of some of the best films to check out that were written, produced by, or starring people of color. Today, we’re providing what to watch on television and streaming services from June through the end of the summer.

There are many great shows to check out, most notably the fifth season of Lena Waithe’s The Chi, which premieres June 26 on Showtime, America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston, Prime Video’s A League of Their Own, and Westworld, which has cast the Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose for its fourth season.

While many of you will be outside this summer, for those days when it’s just too hot and you want to stay in the house, here are some of the best Black shows to watch in the coming months.