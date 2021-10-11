Black Stars Attend The Los Angeles Philharmonic Homecoming Concert & Gala

Live concerts have officially returned to Walt Disney Concert Hall. This past Saturday, The Los Angeles Philharmonic and Cynthia Erivo took to the hall’s stage for its Homecoming Concert & Gala, making it the first live performance held at the iconic venue in 579 days.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic kicked off the 2021-2022 season led by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel. Ervio was the featured vocalist of the night and Seong-Jin Cho the pianist. Mexican composer Gabriela Ortiz also premiered an original work commissioned by the orchestra which marked the start to her one-year curatorship of the multi-year Pan-American Music Initiative.

Proceeds from the concert benefit musical education programs for children and families throughout the Los Angeles area, and a number of celebrity guests were in attendance for the night of classical music to support that cause, including Lena Waithe and Angela Bassett. Scroll through to see the stars who stepped out below.