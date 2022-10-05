13 Black Podcasts To Listen To This Fall

Since its inception at the turn of the century, the podcast space has grown substantially. Now, with over 2 million podcasts to choose from, you can find shows that focus on sports, comedy, and true crime, all the way to niche topics such as pottery and sewing. This fall, there have been plenty Black people flourishing in the ever-changing realm of podcasting, each with something interesting to say.
To commemorate the final season of OWN’s Queen Sugar, ARRAY has produced a weekly podcast featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes conversations with the creators, actors, and crew responsible for the show’s success. This fall, Will Packer Media launched the second installment of The Lower Bottoms, former NPR host Audie Cornish is set to begin her current-affairs show for CNN titled The Assignment With Audie Cornish, and Rap Sh!t writer Chad Sanders will host a new, eight-episode series about race and wealth.
With the fall season in full swing, here are some of the best Black podcasts to add to your rotation.
01
Direct Deposit: What Happens When Black People Get Rich
Tech entrepreneur-turned-author Chad Sanders hosts the eight-episode series, which was inspired by his own experiences as both struggling writer and up-and-coming Hollywood scribe.
The former host of NPR’s All Things Considered is set to return to headphones everywhere with a weekly current-affairs show for CNN. You already know she has lined up a string of candid longform conversations with newsmakers, heavyweights, and generally interesting people.
Led by record-breaking Hollywood producer Will Packer, The Lower Bottoms, is a scripted and shadowy podcast series told through the voices that make-up a quickly gentrifying neighborhood in West Oakland, California. Season two kicks off six months after the Freedom House fire and data leak scandal.
Following the telecast of each of the final 13 episodes, tune-in to this podcast for exclusive behind-the-scenes conversations with the creators, directors, actors and crew responsible for the series’ successful 88-episode run.
Netflix star, producer, content creator and a proud Howard University graduate, Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins hosts this weekly interview-style show. Some of Ashley’s guests include Kelly Rowland, Robin Thede, Michelle Williams, Amber Riley, Danielle Brooks, Estelle and many more.
Through candid conversations exploring faith, comebacks, and the realities of today’s world, Kirk Franklin invites us to see ourselves in the shared moments between himself and his guests.
10
Going Wild with Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant
Journey deep into the heart of the world’s most remote jungles, savannas, tundras, mountains, and deserts with wildlife biologist Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant as she studies wild animals in their natural habitats.
Hosted by queer icons Jon Higgins and JoHo Daniels, BFF is a candid and hilarious podcast that gives voice to two of the leading queer, fat and Black changemakers while calling in the world to examine and understand what it means to love oneself unapologetically.