Melanie Fiona, Remy Ma, Cynthia Bailey, DJ Envy And More Featured On Final Season Of ‘Black Love’

Today, Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) announced that season 6 of popular docu-series Black Love, will premiere on Saturday, July 23, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Black Love explores the many different journeys of married couples and broadens the narrative around love to be both diverse and inclusive. The series fueled serious conversations and highlighted many of America’s favorite Black couples throughout its five seasons.

Executive producers Codie and Tommy Oliver created Black Love to showcase authentic, honest, emotional, and transparent love stories from everyday couples, social media influencers, business professionals, and notable figures in entertainment.

“Black Love is a much-needed docu-series that has inspired so many viewers to expand how they look at love and relationships,” said Tina Perry, OWN President. “We are thankful for the couples who provided transparency and shared their Black Love with us.”

The sixth and final season will feature the couples, Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield Norris & Rodney Norris, Remy Ma & Papoose, Mike Hill & Cynthia Bailey, DJ Envy & Gia Casey, Melanie Fiona & Jared Cotter, Eric Bellinger & La’Myia Good, JB Smoove & Shahidah Omar, Sonequa Martin-Green & Kenric Green, Ashley Blaine Featherson Jenkins & Darroll Jenkins, Kel & Asia Mitchell, Alimi & Dahn Ballard, Jeannette “JR” Reyes & Robert Burton, Ray & Rosalyn Singleton, Kier & Noèmie Gaines, MyLin & Lindsay Stokes Kennedy, Peter & Amber Saji, Virgil & Mary Toombs, and the show’s creators Codie & Tommy Oliver.

Black Love was the #1 non-sports cable telecast in its time period among African American women as it increases representation and creates transparency around marriage in the Black community via the series, along with the company Black Love, Inc.

The final season of the four-time NAACP nominated docu-series Black Love will premiere on Saturday, July 23, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.