The Beauty Of Black Love On-Screen: How TV And Film Shaped Our Perception Of Romance

Darius Lovehall (Larenz Tate) and Nina Mosley (Nia Long), ‘Love Jones,’ dir. by Theodore Witcher, 1997.

Outside of what we see in our own homes, our perception of love and relationships is shaped by experience and, just as powerfully, by what we see on screen. For many Black viewers, the depictions of Black love in television and film have been more than just entertainment; they’ve shaped our expectations of romance, companionship, and commitment. The portrayals of Black couples—through struggle, passion, humor, and success—have shown us that love may not be linear, but is still beautiful, nonetheless.

For me, the first on-screen memory of Black love came from a film that premiered before my time, 1972’s Lady Sings the Blues. Diana Ross and Billy Dee Williams, as Billie Holiday and Louis McKay, respectively, embodied a vision of unconditional love that stood in stark contrast to the hyper-masculine and sometimes exploitative images of Black men seen in the Blaxploitation era. While some of the era’s films glorified the street hustler lifestyle, Lady Sings the Blues gave us McKay, a man who was confident, successful, but devoted to Holiday despite her struggles. Williams brought charm and depth to the role, showing a love that was unwavering and patient, even when burdened by addiction and the harsh realities of racism in the music industry. His character proved that Black men could be soft and nurturing while still exuding strength and cool sophistication.

‘Lady Sings The Blues,’ 1997. Courtesy of Paramount Pictures.

Television then gave us groundbreaking representations of marriage. George and Louise Jefferson (The Jeffersons, 1975-1985) showed us a couple that had “made it,” displaying Black affluence at a time when such portrayals were rare. On the other end of the spectrum, James and Florida Evans (Good Times, 1974-1979) showed the strength of love through struggle, proving that even in poverty, family and love remain unwavering.

Fast forward to the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, and we find another unforgettable couple: Whitley Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne from A Different World. Their relationship encompassed the “opposites attract” trope in a way that felt truly authentic. Whitley, the Southern belle with expensive tastes, and Dwayne, the math whiz from Brooklyn, shouldn’t have worked—but they did. Their love story was one of transitioning into adulthood; they challenged each other, sometimes in dramatic and comedic ways, but ultimately made each other better. Their wedding episode remains one of the most iconic moments in television history; and that romance can be messy and complicated, but completely worth fighting for.

Courtesy of NBCUniversal

Later that decade, Martin gave us Martin and Gina, a duo whose love thrived through laughter. Unlike the fairy-tale stories often seen on television, the two showed us a union that felt real—complete with petty fights, ridiculous misunderstandings, and playful banter. Their chemistry was electric, and their dynamic reminded us that humor can be a cornerstone of a strong bond. They weren’t perfect, but they showed that love doesn’t have to be flawless to be fulfilling.

Then, in 1997, came Love Jones, a film that remains a pinnacle of Black romance on-screen. This wasn’t just another love story; it was an exploration of the nuances of love between two Black creatives, Darius (Larenz Tate) and Nina (Nia Long). It was poetic, messy, intellectual, and deeply sensual. The film stood out because it was rare to see Black love framed with such sophistication and depth, where the tension wasn’t built on violence or trauma, but rather on the push and pull of timing, personal growth, and vulnerability.

Love Jones, 1997. Courtesy of New Line Cinema.

Love & Basketball (2000) brought us another kind of love story—one where romance was intertwined with ambition. Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps) grew up side by side, sharing a passion for basketball and a deep emotional connection. Their love was tested by their individual dreams, insecurities, and the struggles of making love work when life pulls you in different directions. Two years later in Brown Sugar, childhood friendship blossomed into love, as Sidney–also played by Lathan–and Dre (Taye Diggs) navigated their connection through their shared love of hip-hop. Their journey was one of realization—that sometimes, the person you’re meant to be with has been by your side all along. The film paralleled the evolution of hip-hop with the evolution of their partnership, highlighting how love, like music, can be both familiar and revolutionary.

Courtesy of HBO

More recently, Insecure chronicled Issa and Lawrence, a couple that embodied modern-day connection—filled with missteps, heartbreak, and maturity. Their love story wasn’t linear, and it wasn’t perfect, but it was real. They showed us that sometimes, similar to Love Jones, love is about timing, and sometimes, the right person at the wrong time isn’t the end—it’s just an intermission.

Throughout the years, Black love on-screen has evolved, reflecting the complexity of real-life relationships. It has shown us that love doesn’t have to be monolithic—sometimes it’s smooth, sometimes it’s turbulent, but it’s always layered and impactful. These portrayals have shaped our understanding of what it means to love and be loved as a Black person, giving us a legacy of on-screen couples who continue to inspire, teach, and affirm what it means to love.