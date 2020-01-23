Ahead of another #OscarsSoWhite, the African American Film Critics Association hosted their 11th annual awards ceremony in Los Angeles that honored our own.

Us director Jordan Peele, Hair Love creator Matthew Cherry, The Black Godfather star and music executive Clarence Avant, Dolemite Is My Name star Eddie Murphy and Just Mercy actor Jamie Foxx all took home awards Wednesday night.

“People say so much about the other awards, but it’s special when it comes from your own people,” Foxx said, according to USA Today. “It’s just special.”

Other stars and movie mainstays took the stage, including iconic costume designer Ruth E. Carter, writer Issa Rae and Waves‘ breakout star Kelvin Harrison, Jr. Here’s who else we spotted in front of the lens.

