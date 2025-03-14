A Black Girl's Guide To The Houston Rodeo

People enjoying their local fair, carnival or festival

I’m not gonna lie — walking into NRG Park for the Houston Rodeo felt overwhelming.

There were thousands of people, dozens of vendors, and plenty of programming to have you there all day. I just didn’t know what to expect when I got there. But for years, I felt FOMO, as all of the Texas girlies (and guys) dressed up in their best rodeo gear (long before Cowboy Carter had it trending), and I knew that I eventually wanted to attend. And as someone experiencing this Texas tradition for the first time during Black Heritage Day, I quickly realized why locals consider this 20-day extravaganza sacred ground.

All in all, let me just say this: I was not prepared for this. The events? We could have done a better job of planning ahead to know where the evening hotspots were. Spring breakers? They took over the city. Parking? A whole ordeal. And Houston? Let me just say, that city is huge. You’ll straight up waste your entire weekend sitting in traffic if you don’t plan right.

Thankfully, I made a few missteps my first time, so you don’t have to. So if you’re looking to visit the Houston Rodeo, here’s a guide on how to navigate.

Black Heritage Day = Non-Negotiable

If you’re heading to the Houston Rodeo and you’re Black, don’t think about missing Black Heritage Day. It’s the one day truly “for us, by us” and it’s what most of Black Houston turns out for. So much so, that when we arrived, it truly felt like a family reunion, with folks greeting each other in their Western wear.

But the real highlight of the day was after dark. Bun B’s Birthday Bonanza is the essence of Black Heritage Day (or so I’m told), and the lineup featured some of your favorite hip and R&B acts.

I was most looking forward to Coco Jones, but unfortunately they had her sound messed up the majority of the time. Other acts included Yolanda Adams, who took the stage and had the entire stadium on their feet, while Don Toliver and Ludacris kept the party going. T.I. even made a surprise appearance, making me remember just how many hits he’s had over the years. Overall, it was an amazing concert, and the energy felt electric in the stadium. Bun B knows how to throw a party.

Pro tip: Set a damn reminder on your phone for when these tickets drop to make sure you’re in the building and snag some good seats.

Transportation: Your Luxury Chariot Awaits

Let me save you hours of frustration: rent a car in Houston (or if you’re within driving distance, I’d suggest using your vehicle). The city is massive, rideshare prices add up quickly, and the rodeo grounds are not conveniently located for public transportation.

Our weekend ride was the new INFINITI QX80, which turned out to be the perfect rodeo companion. Rolling up to NRG Park feeling like Black girl luxury personified was honestly one of the best parts of the experience. The SUV seats up to eight people, making it ideal for a girls trip (which, let’s be real, is the best way to experience the rodeo).

And admittedly, I’m not usually one to geek out about cars, but this one deserved the hype. The twin-turbo engine meant we could get around Houston’s sprawling neighborhoods without feeling like we were dragging a tank. And the dual screens in the front were great for navigating Houston’s confusing highway system. We had Google built right into the dashboard, which saved us countless wrong turns and was perfect getting us from destination to destination. It was as easy as saying “Hey, Google.”

And we were able to experience a concert before the concert with the Klipsch sound system. Not to mention, when you’re traveling all day, and away from your hotel, with friends who all need to charge phones simultaneously, those multiple USB ports become life savers for us all.

Beyond the Rodeo: Houston’s Hidden Gems

The rodeo itself could easily consume your entire trip, but Houston has too much to offer to limit yourself. The evening before all of the rodeo excitement, we treated ourselves to dinner at Bungalow, and I’m still thinking about that meal a week later. The intimate setting and chef-driven menu provided the perfect contrast to the day’s festivities.

My absolute favorite experience, though? Our excursion to Blisswood Ranch in Cat Spring, just outside Houston. As someone who’s always been low-key terrified of horses (despite my fascination with cowboy culture), I approached horseback riding with equal parts excitement and dread.

After a patient introduction to my gentle horse and some encouragement from our guide, I still decided I wasn’t the biggest fan of horses (despite my best effort). But did I get some Instagram-worthy photos that made me look like I knew what I was doing? Also yes.

The ranch also offers wine tasting, which was the perfect way to calm my nerves after confronting my equestrian fears. Sipping Texas wines while watching the sunset over the ranch felt like the perfect bookend to our rodeo adventure.

Tips for First-Timers

If I could do it all again (which I absolutely plan to), here’s what I’d keep in mind:

Plan early. Tickets for popular events like Black Heritage Day sell out faster than you’d expect.

The Houston Rodeo isn’t just about the concerts. Take time to explore the livestock show, carnival, and food vendors during the day.

Dress the part, but don’t feel pressured to go full cowgirl if that’s not your vibe. Western boots are practical (those grounds get muddy), but I saw plenty of stylish attendees putting their own spin on rodeo fashion.

Speaking of rodeo fits, don’t sleep on getting your Western wear game right. My entire rodeo look came together from Boot Barn and honestly got me so many compliments! They’ve got everything from classic boots that won’t kill your feet after hours of walking to lightweight dresses that look good but can handle Texas heat. I went for a cowboy-core moment with a statement jacket, denim jeans and matching boots.

Pace yourself. Between the shopping, eating, livestock watching, and partying, it’s easy to burn out. Build some downtime into your schedule.

Make dinner reservations well in advance. Every restaurant in Houston feels the rodeo surge.

Overall, I think the Houston Rodeo was a great experience offering a unique window into a culture that’s both authentically Texan and undeniably Black. The history, the music, the fashion, the food all come together to create a celebration that honors the past while creating new traditions for future generations.