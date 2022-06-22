New and Exciting Black Films To Check Out This Summer

Photo by: Karen Kuehn

Summer is finally here. So, you know what that means? – cookouts, pool parties, festivals, and every other outdoor activity you can think of.

What has become a lost outing during the pandemic is going to the movies. COVID restrictions completely shut that down in the beginning of 2020, but we slowly but surely have been getting back to the silver screen.

There will be a lot of films highlighting the talents of Black actors, writers, and producers in the coming months. You can catch Lena Waithe’s Beauty on Netflix next week, Jordan Peele’s Nope in July, or marvel at KeKe Palmer’s wit in Lightyear, which dropped last Friday.

Take a look at what’s new and Black in film and streaming this summer.