Bingeworthy On Disney+! Here’s What To Watch This January

Snuggle up with your coziest blanket, grab some snacks, and get ready to binge some new movies and series on Disney+.

As the dedicated streaming home for movies and series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more, Disney+ has everything you want (and so much more)—stream anywhere, anytime. Don’t have an account? Click here to sign up!

Ok, let’s get into the hottest movies and series you need to see right now—and start binging.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals

Why watch it: One of the biggest movies of the year is coming only to Disney+ on January 12,introducing new Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Forced to defend humanity, a team known as the Eternals comes together once again to save Earth from monstrous creatures called the Deviants. Make your favorite snack and watch this for an action-packed night of fun!

The Book of Boba Fett

Why watch it: Who doesn’t love a good Star Wars adventure? Take a trip into the underworld of the galaxy with legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett. They’ll head into the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt, fighting to stake their claim on Tattooine. New episodes of this Original series stream every Wednesday only on Disney+.

Disney’s Encanto

Why watch it: Movie night with your family just got better! Encanto is an animated tale of a vibrant family, the Madrigals, living in the mountains of Colombia in a magical place called an Encanto. The children in the Madrigal family have each been gifted with special powers, all except one, Mirabel. When Mirabel discovers that her magical home is in danger, she decides that she will be the one to save it. Disney’s Encanto will take you and your family on a magical adventure with amazing new music from Lin-Manuel Miranda. Stream Disney’s Encanto now only on Disney+.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild

Why watch it: Spending a Friday night at home with the whole family? This is the perfect movie for everyone to enjoy! Continuing the hilarious adventures of everyone’s favorite prehistoric mammals, this Original movie takes you on a wild ride as possums Crash and Eddie find themselves trapped in a massive underground cave. They’re rescued by Buck Wild, an adventure-loving weasel and together the trio face dinosaurs and other creatures in the Lost World. The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild begins streaming January 28only on Disney+.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season Two

Why watch it: We’re rounding this list out with a series that’s perfect for the curious folks in your family. Jeff Goldblum is back for a second season of his Original Disney+ series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum. Jeff is curious about a lot of things, and this season will take you on a journey uncovering secrets behind a variety of interesting topics. From dogs and magic to fireworks and monsters, join Jeff as he meets people from all walks of life who help show us how these topics shape and influence the world we live in. Stream new episodes on January 19 only on Disney+.

With all of these series and movies on Disney+ this January, your binge nights just got a whole lot better. It’s time to get your binge on, click here to sign up for Disney+!