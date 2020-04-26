Santiago Felipe

If there’s one thing Pose star Billy Porter knows it’s that music has the ability to move and inspire. It’s what he’s hoping will happen with his latest lyric music video, which just so happens to be a soul-infused cover of Canadian rock band Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth.” The Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner wants to push people to the polls in November.

“I’ve always been a political person. I come from the generation where the music reflected what was going on in the world, in the day,” Porter said in a statement.

“I decided to record ‘For What It’s Worth’ because I wanted to have my art and my music matter, make a difference,” he explained. “The song was written and performed sort of during the Civil Rights Era, the Vietnam War, it was protest music and I wanted to have a hand in bringing that back and speaking truth directly to power.”

One person who is already singing the cover’s praises is the song’s writer, Stephen Stills, who said he was “proud and delighted” when he heard the rendition.

“For many years no one tried to ‘make it theirs’ as covers are supposed to do. That an artist of Billy’s caliber has chosen to add his flourish to my song from so many years ago is totally in keeping with what I intended,” the guitar player added.

While the novel coronavirus may distract people from voting in November, Porter hopes that his music will resharpen everyone’s focus on the task at hand.

“While we’re all stuck at home, now is a great time to make sure you’re registered to vote,” Porter said. “The election is comin,’ y’all. Let’s get ready and stay ready.”

“I hope people are inspired to not give up, to continue to have hope, and to understand that the only way change comes is for the people to come together and demand it,” he concluded.

Stream “For What It’s Worth” now.