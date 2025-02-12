Billboard Women in Music 2025 To Honor Erykah Badu, Muni Long, And More

(Photo by Rich Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

The future of music is female—at least according to Billboard, which is bringing back its annual Women in Music event on March 29 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood. Hosted by Laverne Cox, the night will celebrate the women shaping the industry, from icons to rising stars.

At the forefront of this year’s honorees is Erykah Badu, who will be receiving the Icon Award for her cultural and musical contributions. Badu, a Dallas native, career spans over two decades, has been a game-changer in the music industry since the release of her debut album Baduizm in 1997. Fusing elements of jazz, soul, hip-hop, and R&B, Badu’s innovative approach to music, fashion, and artistry has made her a staple in modern culture. Her influence extends beyond her music—Badu’s distinct style and fearless authenticity have left a mark on generations of musicians and fans alike, solidifying her place as one of the most significant cultural icons of the 21st century.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Erykah Badu attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

In recognition of her incredible career, the Icon Award is a fitting honor for Badu, who has not only broken down musical boundaries but also changed the way women in music are perceived. From Baduizm to her more recent works, including , Badu continues to evolve as an artist while staying true to her roots. Her unique voice, coupled with her daring approach to creativity, has made her an enduring figure in the industry, and she stands as an example of what it means to innovate while remaining authentic.

In addition to honoring Badu, this year’s Rising Star Award, presented by Honda Stage, will go to Muni Long, an artist who has had an explosive year in 2024. Long, a GRAMMY-winning artist, has made waves in the music industry with her hit single “Hrs and Hrs,” which catapulted her into the spotlight. Before her rise to fame, Long wrote for some of the biggest names in the industry, including Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and Mariah Carey. However, her decision to step out from behind the scenes and into the spotlight has proven to be one of the most powerful moves of her career.

Muni Long’s transition from behind-the-scenes songwriter to chart-topping artist has been nothing short of remarkable. She has quickly established herself as one of the most important voices in contemporary R&B, and her breakout success shows no signs of slowing down. Long has captured the hearts of fans and critics alike, making her a standout star. The Rising Star Award is a recognition of her rapid rise to prominence and her continued success as an artist with a bright future ahead.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 14: Singer Muni Long performs onstage at State Farm Arena on July 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Although the Billboard Woman of the Year award remains a mystery, anticipation is already building for who will take home the prestigious title. Previous honorees include SZA, and Cardi B, both of whom have made significant cultural and musical impacts. This year’s recipient will follow in their footsteps, joining the ranks of women who have shaped the music industry in profound ways. Given the level of talent already on the honoree list, whoever takes home this award will undoubtedly be someone who has redefined what it means to be a woman in music.

For those eager to attend, early-access tickets are already available, starting at $89, with special offers for VIP tables. Public sales will begin on February 13 through Ticketmaster.