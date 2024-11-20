EXCLUSIVE: Bilal’s Unfiltered Genius Comes Alive In Live At Glasshaus

Grammy-winning singer Bilal doesn’t need a massive arena to command the room—just a Brooklyn studio, a hundred devoted fans, and the kind of collaborators who understand the soul of the music. On a December night in 2023, the energy at Glasshaus was electric, with stars like Questlove, Common, and Robert Glasper gathered close, trading riffs and jokes as if the audience wasn’t even there. Now, that magic is bottled up for Live at Glasshaus, premiering Nov. 20, 2024, on Glasshaus’s YouTube channel.

Bilal’s Live at Glasshaus transcends being just a concert film—it’s a reflection of his journey as one of music’s most innovative and underappreciated talents. Directed by Glasshaus founder Jarrett Wetherell, the 65-minute documentary takes us into a rare, intimate performance. Alongside a powerhouse lineup of collaborators like Questlove, Common, and Robert Glasper, Bilal delivers performances that are raw and electrifying, full of the vulnerability and soul that make him an artist’s artist. The film captures not just the music but the unspoken bond between these legends, and highlights Bilal’s place as one of the most influential voices of our generation.

“This film is a love letter to one of the greatest vocalists of our time,” Wetherell reflects. “Bilal delivers a sense of vulnerability in his performance and interview that we rarely see from artists today. It’s intimate in a way that puts you inside the studio with these five legends, immersed in their music and moment.”

Bilal: Live at Glasshaus is a masterclass in creativity, captured in real time. Questlove turns a six-minute anecdote about the making of “Sometimes” into an unforgettable lesson in musical storytelling, while Common blurs the line between audience and performer, jumping in with off-the-cuff freestyles and revisiting timeless verses from “Reminisce” and “Funky For You.”

At its heart, the film is a love letter to one of the most quietly influential artists of his generation. From his genre-defying debut 1st Born Second to underground staples like Airtight’s Revenge and Love for Sale, Bilal revisits his catalog with a fresh edge, delivering long-awaited firsts like the commercial release of “Something to Hold” and “All For Love.” Split-screen cinematography amplifies the intimacy, drawing you into every subtle moment—fingers gliding across strings, glances exchanged mid-improvisation—all underscoring the magic of the music and the deep connection between these legends.

This is Bilal finally getting his flowers, and every moment feels overdue. As Questlove puts it best, “He’s Beyoncé’s favorite singer.” The film doesn’t just showcase Bilal’s vocals—it frames him as a cornerstone of the Soulquarian movement, with his influence woven into the very fabric of modern music.

For fans, the experience extends beyond the screen. The limited-edition Live at Glasshaus 2xLP vinyl offers a tangible piece of the magic, while the live album, released earlier this year, is a must-have for collectors.

Tune in for the premiere on November 20, 2024, at 5 p.m. EST on Glasshaus’s YouTube channel. See an exclusive clip below.