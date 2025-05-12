CBS Renews Black Soap Opera ‘Beyond the Gates’ For A Second Season

CBS Presents BEYOND THE GATES ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CBS announced today the renewal of its hit daytime drama Beyond the Gates for a second season. The series, which premiered on February 24, has become a breakout success for the network, significantly boosting viewership in its time slot by 48 percent and surpassing ABC’s General Hospital by 7 percent among women aged 25-54. In addition to its strong broadcast performance, Beyond the Gates is up 67 percent in multiplatform viewership compared to the previous year’s programming in the same time frame.

CBS Presents BEYOND THE GATES ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Now 50 episodes into its debut season, Beyond the Gates has already made waves with its unapologetic celebration of Black luxury and legacy. Featuring surprise cameos from notable figures such as Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger, the show sprinkles real-world glam onto its fictional canvas, elevating the Duprees’ storylines with an authentic touch of Black excellence. Its multi-layered storytelling not only explores the opulence of Black wealth but also the nuanced dynamics within a powerful family.

Set in an affluent Maryland suburb just outside of Washington, D.C., Beyond the Gates unfolds within a gated community known for its opulence and exclusivity. At the heart of the series are the Duprees, a powerful and multi-generational Black family often regarded as royalty within the community. With sprawling mansions, manicured gardens, and high-society soirées, the Duprees exemplify what it means to thrive unapologetically. But beneath the polished veneer lie secrets, rivalries, and family drama that keep audiences coming back for more. The narrative skillfully navigates themes of wealth, power, and the pressures of maintaining status in a community where everyone is watching—and waiting for a crack in the façade.

The series also masterfully integrates themes of community and legacy, highlighting the Duprees’ involvement in local politics and philanthropy. Viewers get glimpses of their influence stretching beyond the gates, where their name carries weight in boardrooms and charity galas alike. The storyline further introduces tension with those outside the community, sparking questions about class, privilege, and ambition.

The series airs weekdays on CBS from 2:00 to 3:00 PM ET and 1:00 to 2:00 PM PT. Full episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+ and CBS TVE, extending its reach to digital platforms. Beyond the Gates is part of CBS Studios’ ongoing partnership with the NAACP, led by Sheila Ducksworth in collaboration with P&G Studios, a division of Procter & Gamble. The series is created and executive produced by Michele Val Jean, with Ducksworth, Julie Carruthers, Tracey Thompson, Leon W. Russell, Derrick Johnson, Kimberly Doebereiner, and Anna Saalfeld serving as additional executive producers. Paramount Global Content Distribution handles its global distribution.

With its renewal, Beyond the Gates solidifies its place in CBS’s storied daytime lineup alongside long-standing favorites The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, promising more drama, more secrets, and more Black excellence. Its success marks a significant moment for Black storytelling in daytime television, offering a fresh perspective on power, privilege, and resilience through a distinctly Black lens. As the Duprees continue to unravel their secrets in season two, viewers can expect even deeper dives into the world of gated glamour, where nothing is ever as perfect as it seems.