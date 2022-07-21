Beyoncé Shares The Tracklist For Upcoming Album, ‘Renaissance‘

Artwork by Carljin Jacobs. Courtesy of Parkwood/Columbia

A little over a week before the release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, Beyoncé shared the project’s full track list.

The iconic musician unveiled the song list via her Instagram account, and the album features the previously released “Break My Soul,” along with “Alien Superstar,” “Church Girl,” “America Has a Problem,” “Pure/Honey” and more. Renaissance contains 16 songs, while the list of features – if any – still remains unclear.

In June, Beyoncé announced that she would be releasing Renaissance this month, and also revealed the album’s cover art, which was accompanied by a note that spoke to the Houston-born artist’s reasoning for recording it.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé wrote. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.”

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment,” she continued. “A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Renaissance is slated for release on July 29. Take a look at the track list below.