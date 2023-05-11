Beyoncé Kicks Off Her Renaissance World Tour In Sweden

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

Beyoncé kicked off her first tour in four and a half years today, bringing Renaissance to Stockholm’s Friends Arena in Sweden. Her three hour performance included several of the hits from her chart-topping album, as well as many other classic tracks released throughout her career.

The Grammy Award-winning entertainer opened with “Dangerously in Love,” “Flaws and All,” and “I Care,” followed by “1+1,” Etta James’ “I’d Rather Go Blind,” and Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Going Down,” before going into records from Renaissance, which featured performances of “Break My Soul,” “Virgo’s Groove,” “Cuff It,” and more, for the first time in front of a live audience.

Article continues after video.

Beyoncé covering “I’m Going Down” by Mary J. Blige at the #RWT2022. My life is finally complete!#RenaissanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/dsCPTGx092 — 🥂 (@afroesthetic) May 10, 2023

Since its debut on July 29 of last year, Beyonce has yet to release any visuals from Renaissance. During this highly anticipated set in the Swedish capital, Big Freedia spoke to the lack of video from Beyoncé’s seventh studio album. “You’ve asked for the visuals. You’ve called for the queen,” the bounce music legend said in a voiceover. “But the queen moves at her own pace, b***h. The queen decides when she wants to give you a f*****g taste — so get your fork and your spoon.”

Beyoncé performing the “I just wanna rock dance” 😭 pic.twitter.com/5qZQhOuVUe — NM5 (@JMinajT) May 10, 2023

Audience members were provided with some long-awaited visuals, which included a mix of new material and old footage from her past videos, some amazing covers of other artist’s songs such as Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” The “Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back,” and Nina Sky’s “Move Ya Body.” Her back-up singers even did a unique rendition of “Love Hangover,” by Diana Ross, and for her closing performance of “Summer Renaissance,” she rode atop a flying disco horse that was seen on the Renaissance album cover.

And then #Beyonce flies away on a silver horse to the heavens. #BeyonceRenaissanceTour pic.twitter.com/KZWXH9qc2G — Flip Phone (@flipphoneevents) May 10, 2023

The rest of the world tour will continue across Europe through June, with the North American leg kicking off in Toronto on July 8. Club Renaissance will run for at least 40 dates, and make stops in Chicago, Philadelphia, Toronto, Atlanta, Phoenix, and Miami, among others.