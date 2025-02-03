Beyoncé Becomes First Black Woman To Win Best Country Album At 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé once again proved why she is one of the most influential artists of all time, making history at the 67th Grammy Awards by becoming the first Black woman to win Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter. Already holding the record as the most-awarded artist in Grammy history, Beyoncé entered the night as the most nominated artist with 11 nominations, including four in country music categories.

The audience erupted in applause as Taylor Swift announced Beyoncé as the winner. Visibly emotional, she took a deep breath before stepping onto the stage, clutching the golden gramophone close to her chest.

“Wow, I really was not expecting this,” she said, her voice filled with disbelief and gratitude. “I want to thank God that I’m able to still do what I love after so many years.”

She continued, taking a moment to acknowledge the industry’s gatekeepers. “I’d like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this album. We worked so hard on it. I think sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists, and I just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about and to stay persistent.”

Earlier in the night, Beyoncé had already made history, winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “II Most Wanted” featuring Miley Cyrus. Now, with another groundbreaking win, she continues to redefine boundaries and inspire generations to come.