Beyoncé Announces ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour, Kicking Off In 2025

Beyoncé is officially hitting the road again. Just a day after making history at the Grammys—where she became the most-awarded artist in the ceremony’s history and finally clinched Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter—the global superstar has announced her 2025 Cowboy Carter Chitlin’ Circuit Tour.

The tour, set to kick off in April, will take Beyoncé across major U.S. cities before heading to Europe. Fans in Inglewood, Chicago, East Rutherford, Houston, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C. will have the chance to see her perform at stadiums like SoFi Stadium, Soldier Field, MetLife Stadium, NRG Stadium, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Across the Atlantic, she’s scheduled for multiple nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Paris’ Stade de France. Given the overwhelming demand for her previous Renaissance World Tour, additional dates could be added.

This marks Beyoncé’s first official tour since her critically acclaimed Renaissance World Tour, but this time, she’s bringing a different energy. Cowboy Carter, her genre-defying, country-leaning album, has already shifted the musical landscape, making her the first Black woman to win Best Country Album at the Grammys. The album’s historic success has been widely celebrated, as Beyoncé once again pushed the boundaries of genre and industry expectations. Fans are speculating whether this tour will embrace the aesthetic and storytelling of country music or continue her signature reinvention of stage spectacle.

The Cowboy Carter Tour was initially set to be announced on January 14 but was delayed due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. Beyoncé, known for her precise timing and careful planning, reportedly made the decision to hold off out of respect for those impacted.

If Renaissance was a futuristic, metallic dreamscape, Cowboy Carter could bring something entirely different—perhaps a Western-inspired visual world, or maybe another unexpected reinvention.

While specific ticket details have yet to be revealed, fans can sign up on her website for alerts and notifications. If history is any indication, this tour won’t be one to miss.