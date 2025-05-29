Ahead of “Culture’s Biggest Night,” BET has revealed that entertainment titans Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Kirk Franklin, and Snoop Dogg will each receive the BET Ultimate Icon Award at the upcoming BET Awards. The prestigious honor, which celebrates their decades of groundbreaking contributions to music, entertainment, advocacy, and community impact, will be presented during the live broadcast on June 9. Hosted by Kevin Hart, this year’s ceremony is shaping up to be a star-studded affair.

Mariah Carey, the best-selling female artist of all time, has long been a symbol of resilience, creativity, and pure vocal brilliance. With over 200 million albums sold worldwide, and a staggering 19 Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles—18 of which she wrote herself—Carey’s influence is unmatched. Her recent celebration of the 20th anniversary of her iconic The Emancipation of Mimi album, which produced hits like “We Belong Together” and “Don’t Forget About Us,” is a testament to her enduring power.

Joining Carey is Jamie Foxx, whose career blends acting, music, and comedy. The Oscar, Grammy, Golden Globe, and BAFTA-winning entertainer recently returned to the spotlight with Netflix’s Back in Action, co-starring Cameron Diaz, and his stand-up special What Had Happened Was…, which debuted at #1 on the platform. Under his Foxxhole Productions banner, Foxx continues to champion projects that amplify Black stories, including the documentary Number One on the Call Sheet, the Fox series ALERT: Missing Persons Unit, and unscripted hits like Beat Shazam and We Are Family.

Also recognized this year is Kirk Franklin, the 20-time Grammy-winning gospel superstar from Fort Worth, Texas. For over three decades, Franklin has been a transformative force in contemporary gospel, seamlessly blending Gospel, R&B, hip-hop, and pop into a unique sound that resonates across generations. His dynamic artistry and dedication to expanding the reach of gospel music have made him one of the most influential figures in modern music.

Rounding out the honorees is Snoop Dogg, a true entertainment mogul whose influence spans music, television, and business. With a career spanning nearly 30 years, Snoop has released 21 studio albums, sold over 40 million albums worldwide, and earned 20 Grammy nominations. Recognized this year by TIME Magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential People, Snoop Dogg’s legacy continues to grow with each passing year.

The BET Awards 2025 will also feature performances from an electrifying lineup including Lil Wayne, Teyana Taylor, GloRilla, Playboi Carti, and Leon Thomas. Leading the nominations this year is Kendrick Lamar with ten, while Doechii, Drake, Future, and GloRilla each earned six nominations. Metro Boomin scored five nominations, with SZA and The Weeknd tied with four each.

In addition to the Ultimate Icon Award presentation, BET is set to honor the 25th anniversary of 106 & Park, with a must-see tribute featuring past hosts like AJ Calloway, Free Marie Wright, Julissa Bermudez, Keshia Chanté, Rocsi Diaz, and Terrence J, and performances by Bow Wow, Amerie, B2K, Jim Jones, Mya, T.I., and more.

As excitement builds for Culture’s Biggest Night, BET promises more major announcements and surprise performances in the days leading up to the event. With the return of BET Experience 2025 (BETX)—a fan-focused celebration running from June 7-8—the network is pulling out all the stops to make this year’s ceremony unforgettable.