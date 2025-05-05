BET+ Announces Tyler Perry’s ‘Divorced Sistas’

Courtesy of BET+

BET+ has officially greenlit Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas, a new original series expanding the beloved Sistas universe. Premiering June 9—the same night as the 2025 BET Awards—the series continues Perry’s legacy of spotlighting Black women’s stories with honesty, heart, and humor. This marks the first title to launch under Tyler Perry’s newly expanded, multi-year deal with BET Media Group, one of the most significant partnerships between a Black creator and a media company to date.

“Divorced Sistas is a story of resilience and the power of female friendship,” said Perry. “It is my hope that audiences will fall in love with these dynamic characters, and that they will be able to explore their own personal truths about healing and love in the process. I’m excited to launch this brand new show, and proud to do it on BET’s biggest night of the year and in their 45th year of programming!”

Created, written, and directed by Perry, Divorced Sistas centers on five close friends—Rasheda, Geneva, Naomi, Tiffany, and Bridgette—as they navigate the complicated realities of divorce, relationships, and rediscovering themselves. While bonded by heartbreak, their greatest trials come from within their own circle, forcing them to confront loyalty and sisterhood in unexpected ways.

The ensemble cast includes LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Indréa, Porscha Coleman, Briana Price, and Jennifer Sears, with RonReaco Lee, DeVon Franklin, Donovan Christie Jr., and Robert Christopher Riley rounding out the supporting roles.

“Tyler Perry has been the most incredible partner to BET – delivering record breaking hits and top series year after year,” said Scott Mills, President and CEO of BET Media Group. “And now, we eagerly await the arrival of Tyler’s newest series – Divorced Sistas – a brilliant expansion of the Sistas universe that for years has been the most watched series among Black viewers across television. We’re thrilled to launch this new series with Tyler and further expand the slate of compelling and authentic stories we deliver to our audiences.”

Produced by Tyler Perry Studios, the series premieres Monday, June 9, on BET, and will stream exclusively on BET+ beginning Tuesday, June 10.