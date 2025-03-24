WATCH: BET Her Announces “Travel Queens,” Starring Lex P and Drea Nicole

Courtesy of BET Her.

Get ready to pack your bags and join two of your favorite voices in entertainment on a passport-stamped journey! BET Her has announced the premiere of Travel Queens, a four-episode original docu-series starring Lex P and Drea Nicole of the hit Pour Minds podcast.

Blending Lex’s bold spirit with Drea’s leisurely vibe, Travel Queens follows the best friends as they explore Charleston, Key West, Mexico City, and Cartagena. Each episode celebrates Black culture and sisterhood while serving up laughs, heartfelt moments, and practical travel gems.

Article continues after video.

“We’re thrilled to bring this vibrant new travel series to life with Lex P and Drea Nicole,” said Tiffany Lea Williams, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Programming and Development at BET. “This isn’t just a travel show—it’s a celebration of connection, community, culture, and Black sisterhood.”

Produced by Coco Butter with executive producers Jason Offor, Timothy Offor, and Ian McClellan, Travel Queens is a bold step into a space where friendship, adventure, and culture collide. It also shines a spotlight on Black-owned businesses and the richness of global Black experiences.

The four-episode BET Her Original docu-series “Travel Queens” premieres Wednesday, April 23 at 8 PM ET on BET Her. The series will continue with one episode weekly, with the finale on Wednesday, May 14.