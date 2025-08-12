EXCLUSIVE: BET+ Drops Trailer For Tyler Perry’s ‘Zatima’ Season 4

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Today, BET+ has released the official trailer for Season 4 of Tyler Perry’s Zatima, giving fans a first look at the emotional twists and turns ahead. A spinoff of the hit series Sistas, the show stars Crystal Renee Hayslett as Fatima and Devale Ellis as Zac, whose fiery relationship has become a fan favorite.

Premiering Thursday, September 11, with two episodes, the 10-episode season will follow Zac and Fatima as they prepare for parenthood while navigating lingering emotional wounds, complicated friendships, and explosive entanglements. Two episodes will drop weekly through the October 9 finale, promising viewers a steady dose of Tyler Perry’s signature blend of humor, drama, and raw relationship truths.

Season 4 picks up with higher stakes and heightened suspense, exploring themes of love, accountability, and personal growth that have resonated deeply with Black millennial and Gen Z audiences. Returning cast members include Nzinga Imani, Danielle LaRoach, Guyviaud Joseph, Remington Hoffman, Jasmin Brown, and Cameron Fuller.

Produced, written, and directed by Perry under Tyler Perry Studios, Zatima remains a must-watch for fans seeking an honest portrayal of modern relationships — complete with passion, vulnerability, and unexpected turns.

Take a look at the trailer for Zatima Season 4 below.