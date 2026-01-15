Michael Vick’s Next Chapter Begins In BET’s ‘The Coach Vick Experience’

Courtesy of BET+

NFL icon Michael Vick has transitioned into the next phase of his life, and he’s ready to show the world. Today, BET has set the premiere date for its upcoming original docuseries The Coach Vick Experience, which will debut on February 4, 2026.

The series follows Vick as he returns to his home state of Virginia to take on a new role: first-time head coach of the Norfolk State Spartans. Tasked with reviving a football program in need of direction, Vick steps into the job with the pressure of expectations from the university, the surrounding community, and a roster of players searching for belief and momentum. Cameras capture the learning curve in real time, from early practices to difficult conversations, as the season unfolds with little margin for error.

“For me, this chapter is about giving back to the game that gave me everything,” said Vick. “Coaching at Norfolk State isn’t just about wins and losses. It’s about restoring pride and proving that transformation is possible when opportunity meets belief. This journey has challenged me in ways I never expected, and I’m proud to share it honestly.”

“BET was built to elevate stories that move our community forward,” said Louis Carr, President of BET. “The Coach Vick Experience offers an authentic look at Michael Vick’s life as a coach at an HBCU and as a father, grounded in culture and community, and reflects our responsibility to amplify stories rooted in mentorship, growth, and opportunity.”

Produced by SMAC Entertainment, the docuseries offers an unfiltered look at leadership, accountability, and the demands of building trust in a high-stakes environment. The project is executive produced by Constance Schwartz-Morini, Fred Anthony Smith, Michael Vick, Kijafa Vick, Michael Strahan, and Deion Sanders, with Tiffany Lea Williams and Angela Aguilera serving as executive producers for BET.

“I’ve known Vick for a long time, and this moment shows a different kind of greatness,” said Michael Strahan, Co-Founder, SMAC Entertainment. “Coaching is about accountability, preparation, and service. This series captures the work it takes to lead, not just play the game.”

“Michael didn’t step into coaching lightly. He sought guidance, embraced the work, and committed to leading young men with purpose, especially during what was such a difficult season, both on and off the field. Get ready for the journey!” said Deion Sanders, Executive Producer.

The Coach Vick Experience premieres Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 10 PM ET/9 PM CT, and continues Wednesdays weekly on BET.