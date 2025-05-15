BET Awards 2025: Lil Wayne, Teyana Taylor, GloRilla, And More To Perform

GloRilla at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

The BET Awards 2025 is gearing up to be an unforgettable celebration of Black excellence in music and culture with the first wave of performers announced. Hip-hop legend Lil Wayne, multi-hyphenate powerhouse and Black Women In Hollywood honoree Teyana Taylor, breakout star GloRilla, Playboi Carti, and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Leon Thomas are set to grace the stage for the 25th anniversary of Culture’s Biggest Night. Hosted by comedian and global sensation Kevin Hart, the event will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 8 PM ET/PT on BET.

“We’re setting the tone for a night that celebrates 25 years of impact, creativity, and Black culture,” shared Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “With electrifying performances from some of the biggest names in music and an iconic comedic host, ‘BET Awards’ 2025 will be a can’t-miss celebration of everything the culture represents.”

AJ (left) and Free, co-hosts of BET’s “106 & Park” at the NFL Experience at Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans, La., 2/2/02. Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect.

Teyana Taylor’s performance is already generating major buzz, as it promises to be a one-night-only experience that defies expectations. Known for her boundary-pushing creativity and breathtaking stage presence, Taylor will also be spearheading the creative direction for the 106 & Park 25th Anniversary Tribute. The beloved countdown show will return with its original hosts AJ Calloway, Free Marie Wright, Julissa Bermudez, Keshia Chanté, Rocsi Diaz, and Terrence J for a nostalgic celebration of music and culture. The tribute is set to feature explosive performances from Bow Wow, Amerie, B2K, Jim Jones, Mya, T.I., and more, reviving the energy and influence that made 106 & Park a cornerstone of Black entertainment.

The night will also shine a spotlight on this year’s top nominees. Kendrick Lamar leads with ten nominations, while Doechii, Drake, Future, and GloRilla follow closely with six nods each. Metro Boomin scored five nominations, with SZA and The Weeknd earning four apiece. As anticipation builds, fans can also look forward to more performer announcements, special honorees, and the return of the BET Experience 2025 (BETX)—a four-day immersive fan event from June 5 to June 8.

Produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, with Connie Orlando, Jamal Noisette, Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as executive producers, the BET Awards 2025 is poised to be a landmark moment for Black music and culture. With Kevin Hart’s signature humor setting the stage and a lineup of unforgettable performances, Culture’s Biggest Night is ready to make history once again.

As the countdown to June 9 begins, the 25th anniversary of the BET Awards promises not just performances, but a celebration of legacy and cultural impact—a moment where the past, present, and future of Black music come together under one roof.