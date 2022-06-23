Check Out The Star-Studded List Of Presenters At The 2022 BET Awards

The BET Awards return on Sunday with a star-studded list of presenters handing out esteemed honors for achievement in music, film, and more.
Beloved Black celebrities from the stage, screen, and airwaves will hit the stage to hand out the signature shooting star to the people that created 20201’s biggest and best moments of Black excellence. This year’s presenters will include names like Idris Elba, Daniel Kaluuya, Janelle Monáe, Keke Palmer, and more.
Take a look at the full list of presenters below:
01
Daniel Kaluuya
02
Marsai Martin
03
Idris Elba
04
Janelle Monáe
05
Yung Bleu
06
Keke Palmer
07
Will Packer
08
Big Freedia
09
Terrence Jenkins
10
Tamar Braxton
11
Ne-Yo
12
(SISTAS) Crystal Hayslett, Mignon, KJ Smith, Novi Brown, and Ebony Obsidian
13
Luke James
14
Eva Marcille
15
Ray J
16
Tisha Campbell
17
Irv Gotti
18
Serayah
19
Carl Anthony Payne II
20
Nene Leakes