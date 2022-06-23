Check Out The Star-Studded List Of Presenters At The 2022 BET Awards

The BET Awards return on Sunday with a star-studded list of presenters handing out esteemed honors for achievement in music, film, and more.

Beloved Black celebrities from the stage, screen, and airwaves will hit the stage to hand out the signature shooting star to the people that created 20201’s biggest and best moments of Black excellence. This year’s presenters will include names like Idris Elba, Daniel Kaluuya, Janelle Monáe, Keke Palmer, and more.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Janelle Monáe attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

Take a look at the full list of presenters below: