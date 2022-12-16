Best New Music This Week: Summer Walker And 6LACK Team Up With Jacquees For “Tell Me It’s Over”

Three years since the release of Christmas In Decatur, Jacquees returns with a new body of work titled Sincerely For You. While the 17-track album boasts amazing appearances from artists such as Future, 21 Savage, and more, the 28-year-old singer unveiled the latest single off of the album – a collaboration between himself, Summer Walker, and 6LACK.
On “Tell Me It’s Over,” we see these highly-acclaimed singers digging deep into the after effects of a failed relationship, riddled with several occurrences of infidelity. On the song’s second verse Jacquees and Walker go back and forth with lyrics like, “You caught me lyin’ too many times before; Took me back – I did it more… Yeah, you hurt me bad, I know it’s not as bad as I hurt you, say you was done, I act like I never heard you.”
6LACK gives listeners his unique cadence on the track’s final stanza, speaking to his now ex-lover about what they’ll be missing after this breakup. “Tell Me It’s Over” is an emotional new song featuring three of the best songwriters of this era. In addition to the aforementioned collab, this week’s new releases also include music from Latto, Ab-Soul, PinkPantheress, and more.
Take a look at the full list of new drops below.
Latto – “Another Nasty Song”
Today, the 777 star returns with “Another Nasty Song,” a brand new single featuring production from London Jae. Listen to it HERE.
Jacquees – ‘Sincerely For You’
Three years since the release of this last studio album, Jacquees is back with his new album ‘Sincerely For You,’ featuring Summer Walker, 21 Savage, Future, and more. Stream it HERE.
Ab-Soul – ‘Herbert’
For the first time in over six years, Ab-soul finally drops a new album, titled Herbert. The LP features Joey Bada$$, Jhene Aiko, Big Sean, and more. Hear it HERE.
Young Dolph – ‘Paper Route Frank’
A little over a year after his untimely death, fans are gifted today with the posthumous album from Young Dolph, Paper Route Frank. Stream the project HERE.
Tyga & Chris Brown – “Nasty”
Today, frequent collaborators T-Raww and Breezy team up again for the song “Nasty,” produced by Murphy Kid. Watch the video HERE.
SAINt JHN ft. London on da Track – “Stadiums”
SAINt JHN and London on da Track get together for his latest single, “Stadiums.” Listen to it HERE.
GloRilla – “No More Love”
Yesterday, the Memphis native dropped off the latest visual from her recently released EP Anyway… Life’s Great. The video for “No More Love” is directed by Diesel Filmz. Watch it HERE.
Jim Jones – ‘12 Days of Xmas’
Earlier this week, the Harlem-native unveiled 12 Days of Xmas, an 18-song body of work with a bevy of features. Listen to it HERE.
Diddy ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR – “Sex In The Porsche”
Diddy drops off his latest single,“Sex In The Porsche,” with OVO’s PARTYNEXTDOOR. Stream it HERE.
PinkPantheress – ‘Take me Home’
UK artist PinkPantheress shares a 3-song EP titled Take me Home. Listen to it HERE.
The Weeknd – “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength”
To coincide with the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water, The Weeknd released “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” off of the film’s soundtrack. Check it out HERE.