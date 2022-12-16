Best New Music This Week: Summer Walker And 6LACK Team Up With Jacquees For “Tell Me It’s Over”

Three years since the release of Christmas In Decatur, Jacquees returns with a new body of work titled Sincerely For You. While the 17-track album boasts amazing appearances from artists such as Future, 21 Savage, and more, the 28-year-old singer unveiled the latest single off of the album – a collaboration between himself, Summer Walker, and 6LACK.

Article continues after video.

On “Tell Me It’s Over,” we see these highly-acclaimed singers digging deep into the after effects of a failed relationship, riddled with several occurrences of infidelity. On the song’s second verse Jacquees and Walker go back and forth with lyrics like, “You caught me lyin’ too many times before; Took me back – I did it more… Yeah, you hurt me bad, I know it’s not as bad as I hurt you, say you was done, I act like I never heard you.”

6LACK gives listeners his unique cadence on the track’s final stanza, speaking to his now ex-lover about what they’ll be missing after this breakup. “Tell Me It’s Over” is an emotional new song featuring three of the best songwriters of this era. In addition to the aforementioned collab, this week’s new releases also include music from Latto, Ab-Soul, PinkPantheress, and more.

Take a look at the full list of new drops below.