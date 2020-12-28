Every Performance We Loved On Screen In 2020

THE FORTY-YEAR-OLD VERSION: RADHA BLANK | Netflix

For Black women in Hollywood this year, we might not have seen many of their great performances on the big screen but that didn’t stop their work from being impactful. Take for instance Nicole Beharie as a former beauty queen desperate for her daughter to break their family’s generational cycle in Miss Juneteenth. Or KiKi Layne as a soldier-turned-reluctant-mercenary in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Old Guard. Both projects, and a few others, played in limited theaters as well as on demand as many studios and streaming services adjusted their releases due to the pandemic.

Then there were the regularly scheduled small screen gifts from Kerry Washington in Little Fires Everywhere, Jurnee Smollett in Lovecraft Country and all the ladies down at The Pynk in P-Valley. We revisited these flawed, funny, fearless and fierce characters week after week, thankful they kept us sane with good TV as we did our part staying indoors.

Regardless of how the films were consumed—or if we binged an entire series in one night—we were enthralled by these actresses performances. A look back at the best actresses we loved on any screen this year.