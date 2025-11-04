Photo Credit: Peacock

Peacock has unveiled the official trailer for the fourth and final season of Bel-Air, offering a first look at the dramatic twists in store for the beloved Banks family. Debuting on November 24 with a three-episode drop, the season will follow Will (Jabari Banks) and Carlton (Olly Sholotan) through a high-stakes senior year—balancing college dreams, personal growth, and the weight of past decisions that could threaten everything they’ve worked toward.

In a season packed with change, longtime fans will recognize some new but familiar faces. Janet Hubert, who played the original Aunt Viv in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, appears as a sharp-tongued, deeply intuitive woman who helps Hilary (Coco Jones) find clarity as she wrestles with identity and purpose. Tyra Banks also joins the cast, this time as an outspoken college acquaintance of Viv (Cassandra Freeman) whose reappearance stirs up old tensions. Fans can also look forward to seeing the iconic Snoop Dogg, who will be featured in the series this time around as well.

The trailer confirms another major storyline: Viv is pregnant, adding a late-life motherhood arc that challenges her carefully built career and identity. Elsewhere, the bond between Phil (Adrian Holmes) and Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola) faces an unexpected rupture, hinting at a power shift that threatens to upend the foundation of the Banks household. Ashley (Akira Akbar) steps into high school with defiant independence, while Hilary’s own journey takes a more introspective turn as she reconsiders her public persona and private desires.

Based on Morgan Cooper’s viral reimagining of the original sitcom, Bel-Air has carved out its own space in the cultural conversation with its grounded take on identity, privilege, and family. Carla Banks Waddles returns as showrunner for the final season, with Cooper directing the closing episodes. Executive producers include Will Smith, Terence Carter, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and original Fresh Prince creators Andy and Susan Borowitz.

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s media company Westbrook Inc, the 10-episode season will roll out weekly, concluding with a two-episode drop on December 1 and a three-part finale on December 8.