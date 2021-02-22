6 Things You Should Know About ‘Behind Her Eyes’ Star Simona Brown

Fans of Netflix’s latest thriller, Behind Her Eyes, have been captivated by its leading lady Simona Brown. In the six-episode limited series, Brown plays the role of Louise, a single mother seemingly webbed in a love triad. The psychological drama, which is a cinematic adaptation of Sarah Pinborough’s eponymous novel, is now reigning as one of the streaming services’ top ten watched shows in the US. And fans are still raving over the natural-haired British beauty who swept them away in her latest performance.
Hailing from Southeast London, this rising star is no stranger to the spotlight and her impressive acting credits both in television and film are not skimp by any means. Behind Her Eyes is her highest profile role to date, but the actress has starred in The Night Manager, The Little Drummer Girl and Kiss Me First. Now on the center stage, the 26-year-old’s Hollywood career is headed to top and there’s so much more fans are set to uncover about her.
Here are six things to know about Simona Brown.
01
This Isn’t Her First Rodeo With Netflix
Brown appeared in Netflix’s Kiss Me First, a six-part British cyber-thriller oscillating between virtual animation and reality that premiered in 2018. Here she starred as Tess, the show’s hedonistic antagonist who warps the main character into a digital world.
02
She Attended An Acting School With Notable Alum
Brown can partially attribute her extraordinary acting chops to her time at The Identity School of Acting in London. Alongside her, the school has a litany of industry-breaking alumni including Star Wars’ John Boyega, Letitia Wright of Black Panther, and Chance Perdomo from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
03
She Wanted To Become a Singer Like Whitney
Brown adored the late legendary vocal icon Whitney Houston as a young girl and has said Houston was fundamental to her love for singing, per an interview with Essence Magazine UK.
“Singing was the dream. Whitney was a huge inspiration for me growing up,” Brown said. “I studied musical theatre for my first two years at The Brit school where I studied singing, acting and dancing.”
04
She Starred In a Mini-Series With A Bridgerton Star
In 2016, Brown joined the cast of the History Channel’s remake of Roots as a brief appearance, which also featured Bridgerton eye candy Regé-Jean Page.
05
The Lion King Inspired Her Acting Career
In an interview with The British Blacklist, Brown credits watching The Lion King for the first time and witnessing “actors of colour perform at such a high level” for her inspiration to pursue acting.
“I knew I wanted to be an actor after I saw The Lion King for the first time when I was about 9, on a school trip. I would watch TV when I was younger and I thought it was cool,” Brown said. She added, in regard to the actors, “I could identify with them! I associated myself with them! So I was like, I want to do that.”
06
Social Media May Not Be Her Forté
According to HITC, the star doesn’t have an official Instagram, Twitter nor any other social media account as of late. Most recently, the actress posed for a photo with her co-star Eve Hewson that graced Hewson’s Instagram feed.