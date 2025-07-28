How Inclusive Storytelling Is Finally Having Its Moment

Photo Credit(s): Kristina Bumphrey / Jeff Spicer / River Callaway

For decades, Hollywood has struggled with authentically representing the spectrum of Black womanhood on screen, often defaulting to a narrow, colorist ideal. Lighter-skinned Black actresses have historically been favored in casting decisions, while darker-skinned women were sidelined or cast in limited, stereotypical roles. But a shift is slowly taking shape. A new wave of storytellers, producers, and casting directors are beginning to challenge these industry norms, creating space for more nuanced portrayals and a broader range of complex Black female characters. As audiences demand more inclusive and accurate representation, the industry is being pushed to reckon with the legacy of colorism and reimagine what visibility can—and should—look like.

A clear sign of this shift is Netflix’s Forever, a coming-of-age series that stars Lovie Simone in the lead role. The show has been praised for centering a darker-skinned Black girl with natural hair in a story about love, growth, and self-discovery—genres where such representation has long been lacking. Simone’s performance has resonated deeply with audiences, who celebrated the show’s casting and its refreshing break from Hollywood’s colorist patterns. The overwhelming support helped secure a second season, signaling that there is both demand and staying power for stories that reflect the full range of the Black experience.

“Shows like Harlem and Forever on Netflix are steps in the right direction, offering more space for darker-skinned Black women to lead, to be complex, joyful, and fully human on screen,” said Natasha Ward-Shaw, a casting director, producer and acting coach, based in Los Angeles. On Amazon Prime’s Harlem, a cast of young Black women of mostly dark skin tones anchor the series as they navigate post-college life in New York City. While these shows mark progress in on-screen representation, Ward-Shaw says there’s still significant ground to cover.

In Ward-Shaw’s experience, she’s recognized a persistent issue in casting, particularly when it comes to young Black women leads. “While the industry has made some progress, there remains a consistent preference for lighter-skinned Black actresses, especially in the lead, romantic/love interest, teen, or marketable roles. This bias often reflects broader societal standards that have historically favored lighter skin tones,” she said. “There’s still a lot of work to do.” Her sentiment checks out. According to a 2021 study, nearly 80 percent of Black female characters on TV have light or medium skin tones. Just a glance at some of Netflix’s Black female leads sheds light on the industry’s pervasive preference for casting biracial and lighter-skinned girls and women.

Additionally, films featuring lighter or mixed women who play non-fictional characters who are not mixed are also recurrent in the industry. When Zoe Saldana was cast as Nina Simone in the 2016 biopic Nina, she faced public criticism for taking the job being that she is of Dominican and Puerto Rican descent. In order to make Saldana fit the part, dark makeup, a prosthetic nose, and an afro-style wig were employed. Critics argued that it would have been simpler to cast a Black actress who already resembled Simone. More recently, Zazie Beetz faced the same criticism for her role as Stagecoach Mary in The Harder They Fall. By taking the role, Beetz, who is German and Black, contributed to the ongoing erasure of full-bodied, dark-skinned Black women in Hollywood. Many social media users placed the blame on Beetz for not turning down the role, but as Tiffany Onyejiaka said in a 2017 Teen Vogue op-ed about colorism in Hollywood, the fault also lies “with Hollywood producers and casting agents who refuse to push the boundaries and cast young, dark black women in important movie roles — including roles that were made specifically for them.”

Despite casting departments being the final stage in securing talent, colorism in casting doesn’t fall entirely on the hands of casting agents and directors. Oftentimes, producers and directors put together a list of who they want starring in a role, and it’s the casting department’s job to cast that person, or someone who closely resembles them. Ariona Beninato, casting director and model agent in New York City, describes the casting department as “human resources” where it’s their job to “get what the hiring manager wants at the end of the day.” She says some clients have been so overt about their colorist preferences that they’ve included a lighter skin tone preference in their descriptions for Black female roles.

“It’s not just about casting, it’s also about who gets to write these characters, direct their stories, and shape how audiences see them,” said Ward-Shaw. “As creators, producers, and storytellers, we have a responsibility to challenge old norms and actively champion inclusive, layered portrayals of Black women across the board, across shades, textures, body types, and life experiences.” Whether it be that producers and studios express preference for lighter actors, or casting agencies are not including dark-skinned women on the shortlist, it’s highly agreed upon that several in Hollywood believe casting a Black role at all, is enough. But true progress means moving beyond tokenism and ensuring representation reflects the full depth and diversity of Black womanhood.

The issue of colorism in TV and film may not have a quick fix, but there are clear steps toward progress. For actors, it can mean making difficult choices—like Amandla Stenberg, who publicly stepped away from Black Panther auditions, saying the story “deserved dark-skinned actors.” For the industry at large, meaningful change requires equity behind the scenes: in writers’ rooms, on directing teams, and in executive offices where casting decisions are made. As Beninato notes, it will take a collective effort—not just from Black showrunners and producers, but from non-Black players—to dismantle long-standing biases.

Signs of that change are already visible in certain corners of the industry. Take the commercial space, for example. “While I don’t cast many commercials, I’ve noticed a shift in the faces being represented—actors with freckles, natural hair, dark skin tones, and beauty in all shapes and sizes are finally being celebrated,” said Ward-Shaw. Once dominated by Eurocentric beauty standards, commercials have become a surprising leader in visual diversity. Today, it’s not unusual to turn on the TV and see a wide range of Black representation in ad campaigns.

The growing push for change has been shaped by a series of cultural milestones and high-profile moments that challenged Hollywood’s status quo. Ward-Shaw points to the #OscarsSoWhite movement and the release of Black Panther as key turning points. “[Black Panther] celebrated a broad spectrum of our Blackness, showcasing various skin tones, natural hair, and African aesthetics, proving that global audiences would embrace it, embrace us,” she said. Streaming platforms have also contributed to this shift by allowing international series from Africa, the Caribbean, and the UK to reach American audiences, showing a wider array of Black beauty and womanhood.

“There’s been progress, but it’s largely due to the intentional efforts of Black creators, not because the system fixed itself,” said Ward-Shaw, noting creators like Ava DuVernay and Issa Rae who have made intentional efforts to reclaim narratives and push for intentional casting that reflects the real spectrum of Black beauty.

Importantly, this shift isn’t just socially impactful—it’s proving to be good for business. Projects like The Woman King, led by Viola Davis, grossed over $19 million during its opening weekend and earned critical acclaim for its cast of predominantly dark-skinned Black women. Similarly, Insecure, Swarm, and most recently, Sinners, have found success by centering darker-skinned woman leads, drawing praise and solid fanbases. These wins make it clear: inclusive storytelling not only resonates, it sells. Studios are beginning to recognize that authenticity and representation can drive both viewership and cultural relevance. When audiences see themselves reflected in complex, empowered characters, they’re more likely to show up—and keep coming back.